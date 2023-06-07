The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Active subscriptions for mobile services in Nigeria drop to 223.3 million

Solomon Ekanem

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria recorded a decline in the number of active subscriptions in April 2023 as it dropped by 1% to 223.3 million.

Drop in subscribers was traced to customers who dropped their SIMS due to the mandatory linkage to the National Identification Number (NIN) as mandated by the FG.
Drop in subscribers was traced to customers who dropped their SIMS due to the mandatory linkage to the National Identification Number (NIN) as mandated by the FG.

Recommended articles

The April figure which stood at 223.3 million, showed that the MNOs lost about 2.5 million subscribers when compared to the number of subscribers in March 2023. This figure recorded in April marks the second consecutive drop for the MNOs.

In March 2023, the number of mobile subscribers dropped by 1.01 million from 226.84 million recorded in February 2023 to 225.82 million indicating a 0.45% decrease.

An analysis of the MNO's performance for the review period showed that MTN recorded the highest drop in subscriptions as about 2.8 million subscribers left the network.

ADVERTISEMENT

This drop in subscribers was traced to customers who dropped their SIMS due to the mandatory linkage to the National Identification Number (NIN) as mandated by the FG.

The drop in subscriptions reduced MTN’s total subscriber base from the 91.6 million it recorded in March 2023 to 88.6 million in April. As of February 2023, MTN had 91.71 million subscribers.

The highest gain in mobile subscriptions for April 2023 was recorded by 9mobile as its database added 262,737 new subscribers. The addition swelled the MNO’s subscriber base from 13.1 million in March to 13.4 million in April.

Glo came next as it also recorded an increase in the number of new subscriptions during the period with 128,017 new subscribers. The addition helped Glo retain its position as the second-largest operator by subscriber base in April 2023. Its total subscriptions increased to 60.9 million from 60.7 million recorded in March this year.

Airtel Nigeria also added 3,285 fresh subscriptions during the period in review thus bringing its total subscriptions to 60.33 million from 60.32 million in March.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Weapons acquisition amongst other spending has seen Egypt's debt soar uncontrollably

Weapons acquisition amongst other spending has seen Egypt's debt soar uncontrollably

Active subscriptions for mobile services in Nigeria drop to 223.3 million

Active subscriptions for mobile services in Nigeria drop to 223.3 million

Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda

Overcoming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic the Eastern Regional Trade Fair resumes in Uganda

Top 10 highest-earning Nigerian banks by electronic transactions

Top 10 highest-earning Nigerian banks by electronic transactions

See the record-breaking amount Tanzania made in its coffee export since its independence

See the record-breaking amount Tanzania made in its coffee export since its independence

Naira remains constant, exchanges ₦464 to dollar

Naira remains constant, exchanges ₦464 to dollar

1 charge for 3 days: itel P40 is the perfect big battery smartphone for Nigerians

1 charge for 3 days: itel P40 is the perfect big battery smartphone for Nigerians

11 banks earn ₦304 billion from e-business transactions

11 banks earn ₦304 billion from e-business transactions

A new survey reveals potential impediments to Kenya’s private sector growth

A new survey reveals potential impediments to Kenya’s private sector growth

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Price of imported 'Tokunbo' cars increase by 100% as Customs hike import duties (Credit: Courtesy)

Price of imported 'Tokunbo' cars increase by 100% as Customs hike import duties

Gombe State Governor, Yahaya Inuwa during the inauguration ceremony for his second term in office. [Musa Bajoga]

Innoson produces parade vehicle for Gombe Gov's inauguration within 24 hours

The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day’s trading. (Nairamtetrics)

Naira remains constant, exchanges ₦464 to dollar

11 banks earn ₦304 billion from e-business transactions

11 banks earn ₦304 billion from e-business transactions