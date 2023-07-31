Access Bank launches University of Ibadan branch

At the launch of the branch at the university campus on Tuesday, Deputy Managing Director, Retail South, Access Bank Plc, Chizoma Okoli, said the choice of the university is part of the bank’s plans to reach young people with its robust financial products and services.

Okoli said, “We in Access Bank are very passionate about the youths. University of Ibadan is one of the campuses that we believe that we can create impact among the youths. For us, it is all about sustainability, creating impact in the community and being part of the overall economic movement of Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

“UI is one of the campuses we have targeted and we will be in all the campuses as time goes on. We are very excited about this journey. We want the youths to understand that it is important to be part of the growth of their community.”

The Deputy Managing Director, North, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, an alumnus of the University noted that it was a delight to see the outcome of the journey to the establishment of the branch which started in 2017.

Pulse Nigeria

Etuokwu urged students and other members of the university community to leverage the wide range of products and services offered at the bank branch to enhance their academic and entrepreneurial journey.

“Access Bank is a bank that enables people fulfil their ambitions. We like to play a role in youth development and empowerment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

“With a customer base of over 60 million customers (and growing), we are the largest retail bank in Nigeria and Africa. Access Bank operates through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets, spanning 3 continents and over 13 countries, hence positioning us as the number one bank to contact for all your financial and lifestyle transactions.

“Access Bank’s expansion to Ibadan and in particular, to this campus, is an expression of our desire to contribute to national development and we can’t do that without having something to do with the youths.

Pulse Nigeria

“We are excited to be here. We have the ambition to bank every person in this community, both academic and non-academic. We want you to use this facility to your advantage,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Kayode Adebowale, on his part, commended the bank for situating the branch within the university community, while expressing optimism that the student-friendly facilities in the branch will be of advantage to the community.

Prof. Adebowale said, “This is the first time we are witnessing this type of facility within the university community. We have gone round the whole facility and we know that it is going to be of immense benefit, particularly, to students because all the facilities that are here, are student-friendly and I know that it will be a very good engagement for not only students but also staff and other people living within the campus.”

Pulse Nigeria

The Regional Director of the Bank, South West Bolaji Aboderin expressed the readiness of the branch to render beyond banking services to its customers.

He said, “Today, we mark not just the commissioning of a branch of Access Bank in the University of Ibadan, but also a significant step forward in our commitment to serving the vibrant city of Ibadan and its esteemed residents. As we commission this branch today, we reaffirm our dedication to providing convenient and accessible banking services to students, staff, and businesses within the University environs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

---