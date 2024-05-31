Four Tier-1 banks which include Access Holding, GTCO, UBA, and Zenith Bank have led this growth pattern as their gross earnings grew by 114.40% Year-on-Year, reaching ₦7.988 trillion in 2023.

Nairametrics reports that this overall growth appears to be driven by impressive growth in gross earnings and a marginal YoY growth in net impairment loss from their foreign subsidiaries.

In 2023, the four banks generated a pre-tax profit of ₦627.027 billion from their foreign subsidiaries and contributed to a cumulative 233% YoY increase in pre-tax profit, totalling ₦2.892 trillion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This figure represents a 329.61% YoY growth compared to ₦145.953 billion recorded in 2022.

4 Nigerian banks generate ₦627 billion from foreign subsidiaries

The four banks include:

1. Access Holding Plc

Access Holding Plc had the highest net pre-tax profits of ₦199.180 billion from its foreign operations in 14 countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank's huge profits stemmed from its operations in the UK and Ghana which gave rise to over 945% year-over-year growth in 2023.

Google

2. UBA Plc

UBA Plc, with presence in over 20 African countries, generated a pre-tax profit of ₦165.697 billion from its foreign subsidiaries in 2023.

Data from the bank’s audited financial statement revealed that UBA Cameroon led with the highest pre-tax profit of ₦28.944 billion, followed by UBA Cote D’Ivoire with ₦25.856 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Zenith Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc’s four foreign subsidiaries generated earnings of ₦131.486 billion during the period.

The bank's Nigerian operation generated the highest revenue which amounted to ₦1.87 trillion and contributed about 87% to the group’s total revenue.

4. GTCO Plc

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, with operations in eight countries, reported a pre-tax profit of ₦130.664 billion in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT