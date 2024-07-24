ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 African countries with the lowest number of internet users in 2024

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Despite Africa's rapid strides in technology and innovation, a huge portion of the population is not connected to the internet.

10 African countries with the lowest number of internet users in 2024
10 African countries with the lowest number of internet users in 2024
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries with the lowest number of internet users in 2024.
  • The list is courtesy of DataReportal.
  • Burkina Faso and Benin both have a relatively low number of internet users, with 4.69 million each.

Recommended articles

In an earlier report, we noted that the internet is now an important part of our everyday lives, and it has greatly changed how we communicate, work, learn, and get information. We have seen it spur economic growth, open up new opportunities, and connect people worldwide.

DON'T MISS THIS: 10 African countries with the highest number of internet users in 2024

Because of this, the number of internet users around the world keeps climbing, driven by factors like the increasing availability of affordable devices, improved connectivity, and the proliferation of digital services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Africa's rapid strides in technology and innovation, a huge portion of the population is not connected to the internet

Africa is home to some of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the world, yet it also has one of the lowest internet penetration rates globally, particularly in rural areas where connectivity is sparse or nonexistent.

According to DataReportal, Burkina Faso and Benin both have a relatively low number of internet users, with 4.69 million each. Rwanda follows closely with 4.91 million users.

DON'T MISS THIS: 5 African cities with the best quality of life mid 2024

But there has also been commendable progress in expanding internet infrastructure. As of January 2024, Nigeria had over 103 million internet users, the highest number in Africa, according to data from DataReportal. Egypt followed with more than 82 million users.

ADVERTISEMENT

A notable trend across leading digital markets in Africa is that the majority of web traffic comes from mobile devices. In Nigeria, which has one of the largest numbers of internet users globally, 86.2 per cent of web traffic is generated via smartphones, while only about 13.3 per cent comes from PCs.

Rank Country Number of internet users
1 Burkina Faso 4.69 million
2 Benin 4.69 million
3 Rwanda 4.91 million
4 Zimbabwe 5.48 million
5 Libya 6.13 million
6 Zambia 6.51 million
7 Mozambique 7.96 million
8 Mali 7.82 million
9 Tunisia 9.86 million
10 Senegal 10.79 million
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Prices of beans, tomatoes, and other food items surge in June 2024

Prices of beans, tomatoes, and other food items surge in June 2024

How QShop is changing the E-commerce game for Nigerian small businesses

How QShop is changing the E-commerce game for Nigerian small businesses

10 African countries with the lowest number of internet users in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest number of internet users in 2024

9 African countries with the highest average monthly net salary

9 African countries with the highest average monthly net salary

Cardoso-led CBN raises interest rate by 50 basis points

Cardoso-led CBN raises interest rate by 50 basis points

Rack Centre, others canvass for the use of waste to generate energy

Rack Centre, others canvass for the use of waste to generate energy

MTN, Piggyvest, Flutterwave, Kuda named top fintech companies in CNBC’s 2024 ranking

MTN, Piggyvest, Flutterwave, Kuda named top fintech companies in CNBC’s 2024 ranking

Breaking News: UAE considering slashing Visa/DVN fees for Nigerians

Breaking News: UAE considering slashing Visa/DVN fees for Nigerians

10 poorest countries in the world in 2024

10 poorest countries in the world in 2024

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Segment Executive, Children and Youth banking, United Bank for Africa (UBA)Plc, Ozioma Obi; Head, Retail Products and Sales, UBA, Prince Ayewoh; Head, Segment / Channel Marketing, UBA Plc, Femi Osobajo and Segment Executive, Retail, Chinyere Obi, UBA Plc, at the official Launch of UBA Legacy Promo, held in Lagos on Saturday, designed to reward customers in commemoration of the banks 75th anniversary

UBA to reward customers in bumper style to commemorate 75th anniversary

Montblanc celebrates 100 years of Meisterstück

Montblanc celebrates 100 years of Meisterstück

Jameson Unboxing: Another step towards sustainability

Jameson Unboxing: Another step towards sustainability

What makes an e-commerce business successful?

What makes an e-commerce business successful?