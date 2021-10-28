$25,000 up for grabs as Crypto University partners with Celo to host “DeFi for People Hackathon”

Roughly 5 million people are using DeFi applications and platforms across the world, but less than 10% live outside of developed countries. DeFi is a blockchain-based form of finance that does not rely on central financial intermediaries such as brokerages, exchanges, or banks to offer traditional financial instruments, and instead utilizes smart contracts on blockchains, the most common being Ethereum.

The hackathon is part of the ‘DeFi for the People’ initiative by Celo in collaboration with Crypto University to scale DeFi usage to the majority of the global population. Established in 2018, Crypto University is an online university that offers various courses on Cryptocurrency and Blockchain, with a mission of providing relevant education and tools for financial freedom.

The participants of the Hackathon will be evaluated based on criteria such as: Potential impact, functionality, novelty, design. Assessment of ideas will be carried out by some of the leading figures in DeFi including Linda Xie (Scalar Capital), Morgan Beller (NFX), Vanessa Grellet (Coin Fund), Kartik Talwar (A Capital), and Imran Khan (DeFi Alliance) to name a few.

The various track categories open to participating projects: DeFi Track, NFT, Gaming and Creator Track, Infrastructure and Web3 Track, Green Track, Interoperability Track.

Requirements:

Build (or update) software applications that interact with the Celo platform.

Include functionality of DeFi and/or NFTs into your Project and/or improve developer resources with compelling SDKs or update existing ones.

WHAT TO SUBMIT

All submissions must include a demonstration video of the entry

All submissions must identify if they included functionality of DeFi, NFTs, SDKs, DevTools.

Utilize Hackathon project submission template from [GITHUB].

Modify repo, craft a new branch and submit a pull request.

Optional – Provide a link to the project working on the below platforms

a mobile device (APK or test light)

a web app (mobile or desktop)

To participate, register here: https://cryptouniversity.network/celohackathon/

About Crypto University

Crypto University (Crypto U) is an online university that offers various courses on Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. We have a community of over 40 000 Crypto enthusiasts from around the world. We believe in financial freedom, especially through Cryptocurrency, because it does not discriminate. The 21st century is the knowledge economy and to succeed in such an environment, one needs to constantly upskill themselves with relevant education and that’s what we’re here to provide.

About Celo

Celo is a mobile-first DeFi platform that makes financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. Celo is on a mission to make DeFi what it should be: mobile, accessible, for everyone, and to make Web3 development and infrastructure: simple, affordable, and open. Celo is a mobile-first platform that makes financial Apps and crypto payments accessible to anyone with a mobile phone.

