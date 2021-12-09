RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

DAAYTA 2022 call for applicants

ARM in partnership with TechnoVision (TVC) has announced that the 2022 edition of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) finalists pitch event will hold virtually on April 8th, 2022 due to the current coronavirus realities.

To this end, the call for applications for DAAYTA 2022 has commenced as ARM seeks the brightest and most innovative start-up business ideas in Nigeria to participate in this edition.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply here.

The Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) programme is a youth awards initiative founded in 2015 by ARM in honour of its founding CEO, Deji Alli. The goal of the award is to provide support to young entrepreneurs with smart and innovative ideas that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the communities that surround them.

DAAYTA 2022 focuses on identifying start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer.

The winner of the DAAYTA 2022 will receive funding of ₦12,000,000 (twelve million naira) over a period of one (1) year to; develop their business plan, complete an entrepreneurial education at the Pan Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre in Lagos, Nigeria; and finance a 5-month acceleration support to develop their venture via a reputable entrepreneurial hub also in Lagos.

The DAAYTA Award which is in its fourth edition following the pilot edition which held successfully in 2015 is coordinated by TechnoVision Communications LLC.

Established in 1994 as an asset management firm, Asset & Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM) has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most innovative and respected non-bank financial institutions focusing on Traditional Asset Management and Specialized Funds. ARM is a leading investment management firm that provides a diverse range of asset management services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, foundations and charities, high net-worth individuals, and small savers. See https://www.arm.com.ng/ for more details.

TechnoVision is the brand name for TechnoVision Communications Limited, a technology services company that advises clients on technology-led transformation and early-stage entrepreneurship in Africa. See http://tvcng.com/ for more details.

