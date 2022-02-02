Cormart and Big Dutchman to produce sandwich panels in Nigeria

This partnership is coming at an opportune time because most sandwich panels in Nigeria are imported, and with the increasingly global supply chain issues and shipping costs, import prices of sandwich panels are significantly high.

Dr Johannes Flosbach, Cormart’s General Manager, spoke about the partnership. “We are excited to partner with one of the world’s market leaders in the industry. Big Dutchman is an anchor partner with a huge pipeline of projects in the poultry industry, which all require sandwich panels”, he said.

He further stated: “We chose to invest in sandwich panels to cut down the rising cost of importation. Besides the focus on the poultry industry, we will also produce sandwich panels for cold rooms, pharmaceutical facilities, and food processing. The plant will produce sandwich panels at international standards, so the importation of high-quality sandwich panels will no longer be required”.

Managing Director Big Dutchman, Thomas Ogundiran, stated, ‘’Investments in the Nigerian poultry industry are booming but importing equipment is a challenge. Therefore, local production of equipment at global standards is the solution. We are happy that we can partner with Cormart to achieve this project. Cormart is a sister company to Chi Farms, which will further add agricultural know-how to the project”.

Martin Middernacht, Cormart’s Managing Director, commented on the company’s preparation and the economic impact of the partnership. He said, “The land preparation of the factory is ongoing, and production is expected to start in mid-2022. Local production will not only allow for lower costs but also for much shorter project lead times.

"While it may currently take up to a year between ordering and receiving sandwich panels, this will cut down delivery times to below one month. Furthermore, the project will save the Nigerian economy significant Forex reserves, and create jobs in the production and sales capacities”.

About Cormart Nigeria Ltd.:

Cormart Nigeria Ltd. is one of the leading chemical and food raw materials companies in Nigeria a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate with a majority of its investments based in emerging markets.

Since its inception in 1980, it has been at the forefront of production, importation, stocking and distribution of chemicals and other raw materials. It provides premium products and services across the paint, confectioneries, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries. With cutting edge and cost-effective products and solutions, Cormart represents the business interests of top multinational companies who wish to do business in Nigeria. Cormart is committed to the continuous increase of local production and expansion of product lines to meet emerging market demands.

