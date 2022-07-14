RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Clina Lancet Laboratories wins 2022 Private Laboratory Service Provider of the Year Award

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeatureByClinaLancet - Clina Lancet Laboratories, a leading ultramodern and independent pathology laboratory with branches across multiple states has won the 2022 Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Award for Private Laboratory Service Provider of the Year.

The eight edition of the award which took place on the 24th of June at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, was organized by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group USA to recognize and honour individuals and organizations who have contributed remarkably to the Country’s health sector.

Clina Lancet Laboratories emerged the winner of the Private Laboratory Service Provider of the Year award for its contribution towards providing Nigerians with accurate and advanced medical pathology services to stay healthy and promotion of improved outcomes for patients.

The laboratory won the highly coveted award category which seeks to recognize leading private laboratory service providers in Nigeria, who through innovation and undisputed quality services have remarkably contributed to the advancement of the healthcare sector.

The Managing Director/CEO of Clina Lancet Laboratories, Dr Olayemi Dawodu in a statement acknowledged NHEA for their commitment to the advancement of the country’s healthcare sector by honouring professionals and organizations including private laboratory service providers, whose works she described as pathology being the Umpire of medical profession.

She also expressed her gratitude to the indefatigable team at Clina Lancet, whose diligent work and contributions has helped to scale the laboratory to Nigeria’s fastest growing independent pathology laboratory. She further reiterated Clina Lancet’s commitment to providing optimal diagnostic services to patients using advanced technology across all laboratories in the country.

