ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Cardoso clears CBN's $7bn forex backlogs

Nurudeen Shotayo

The CBN said independent auditors from Deloitte Consulting ensured that only legitimate claims were honoured.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]

Recommended articles

The accomplishment signals an effective elimination of legacy burden on the apex bank.

The development was confirmed by the CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Ali, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Ali stated that independent auditors from Deloitte Consulting meticulously assessed the transactions to ensure that only legitimate claims were honoured.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stressed that the apex bank recently concluded the payment of $1.5 billion to settle obligations to bank customers, effectively settling the residual balance of the FX backlog.

“We made clearing the FX backlog a priority to restore credibility and confidence in the Nigerian economy," Cardoso had declared at a recent meeting.

The CBN followed this month by reporting a significant increase in external reserves, rising by $993m to $34.11bn as of March 7, 2024, the highest level in eight months.

The month-on-month increase has been attributed to the marked rise in remittance payments from Nigerians abroad and higher purchases of local assets, including government debt securities, by foreign investors.

The statement partly reads, “The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced that all valid foreign exchange backlogs have now been settled, fulfilling a key pledge of the CBN Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, to process an inherited backlog of $7bn in claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clearance of the foreign exchange transactions backlog is part of the overall strategy detailed in last month’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting to stabilise the exchange rate and thereby curb imported inflation, spurring confidence in the banking system and the economy.

“Cardoso used the MPC meeting and a subsequent conference call with foreign portfolio investors to set expectations for sustained increases in Nigeria’s foreign currency reserves and improved liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Access Bank moves to acquire National Bank of Kenya

Access Bank moves to acquire National Bank of Kenya

Cardoso clears CBN's $7bn forex backlogs

Cardoso clears CBN's $7bn forex backlogs

Diesel price soars to ₦1,257 per litre, 50.20% increase in a year

Diesel price soars to ₦1,257 per litre, 50.20% increase in a year

ECOWAS empowers Anambra youths with business ideas to curb food insecurity

ECOWAS empowers Anambra youths with business ideas to curb food insecurity

11 things you should know about Adaora Umeoji — Zenith Bank's 1st female CEO

11 things you should know about Adaora Umeoji — Zenith Bank's 1st female CEO

IWD: Unilever Nigeria commits to women-driven policies to promote inclusion

IWD: Unilever Nigeria commits to women-driven policies to promote inclusion

Business of Photography Conference 2024: Culture exchange, art of business

Business of Photography Conference 2024: Culture exchange, art of business

11 DisCos obtain ₦273.34 billion credit facility for meter purchase - CBN

11 DisCos obtain ₦273.34 billion credit facility for meter purchase - CBN

Infinix announces software update commitment for NOTE 40 Pro Series

Infinix announces software update commitment for NOTE 40 Pro Series

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Lagos, Nigeria [BI]

The EIU predicts exit of more multinationals from Nigeria in 2024

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations