Cardtonic is empowering 15 young tech enthusiasts with Macbooks.

One of the challenges young tech enthusiasts face is the lack of proper equipment to work. Especially when it comes to owning quality laptops, not everyone can afford the high-earned laptops, like Macbooks at the start of their tech journeys because they are a bit pricey.
Are you a young tech lover? Who is relatively new to the scene and is trying to improve and hone your skills in the sector? Boy… do I have some news for you.
Cardtonic understands this and has decided to help 15 young Nigerians boost their careers in tech by giving them brand new MacBooks!
What Are The Requirements?
- All Applicants must be less than 30 years old.
- Be Nigerian
- Possess a passionate drive toward technology.
- Have a proven track record of interest, or portfolio, relevant to the skill in question. e.g., Github activities, projects, personal portfolio, past courses taken, past tasks completed, etc.
What Kind of Tech Work?
The competition has been separated into two categories. Coding & Non- coding.
- Coding: All mobile, frontend, and backend development upcoming gurus fall under this category.
- Non-Coding: Product designers, graphic designers, and technical writers are welcome to apply.
About The Sponsors
Cardtonic is a modern-day gift card exchange platform that bridges the gap between individuals and businesses who need discounted gift cards as alternative methods of payment.
How To Apply
Simply fill out the form
Application Process
- Applications open from the 20th of June till the 15th of August, 2022.
- Shortlisted applicants will be revealed & Contacted on the 15th of September, 2022.
- 10 winners will be selected from the coding category and 5 from the non-coding category.
For more information, visit Upskill.cardtonic.com or send a mail to Give@cardtonic.com.
Good luck!
