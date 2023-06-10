Capital Luxury Group unveils Capital Luxury Villa, becomes sole marketer of Odogwu Bitters in Akwa Ibom, Cross River.

Earlier in the day ,the celebrities attended the inaugural dinner of Pastor Umo Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State to felicitate with him.

They conducted a tour of the newly commissioned Maintenance, Repairs & Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Victor Attah International Airport. There, they expressed their admiration at the high quality of the facility and commended the state government for completing the ambitious project which will make the state an aviation powerhouse in the West Africa sub-region.

In his remark, “the CEO of Capital Luxury, stated that the facility is state of the art and would enable aviation business to thrive. “Apparently , it will encourage CAPITAL LUXURY AIR fly more clients conveniently into the state and at large.”

They also conducted a tour around the Capital Luxury Customer-Centric Facility and Bus Terminal located at no 18 Itam Street, the transportation arm of the company. In his remark, Obi Cubana hinted it is a one stop shop for a broad spectrum of businesses across the country and would love to do more businesses with the Capital Luxury Group.

On hopping on Capital Luxury Transit Bus , E-money remarked that the buses are of high standards and has served as flight alternatives for his road trips over the years. He also reminisced back in the days when he use to take bus trips it was totally inconvenient but with Capital Luxury Transit it is totally convenient and that he will choose Capital Luxury Transit always. They all commended Capital Luxury CEO and the Vice President, Eme Edidiong Udodiong for a job welldone.

Meanwhile, Capital Luxury Group has signed a business deal with Cubana Group to become the sole distributor of Odogwu Bitters and other related products, in Nigeria's South-South states of Akwa Ibom and Cross River respectively. The deal was signed at Capital Luxury Villa and puts the brand in a pole position to market the luxury drink to patrons and new consumers.

Capital Luxury Global Resources is a multifaceted and prestige company with a commitment to providing unlimited luxury products and services. As a global luxury group, the company deploys innovative and creative energy to bring luxury into all aspects and serve customers and clients better, delivering luxury in Automobiles, Hotels, Entertainment and Destination Tourism Transportation , Road Construction and Real Estate.

A Luxurious feast was held at the Capital Luxury Villa where the guests were treated to the full complement of the villa experience, showcasing the traditional Akwa Ibom hospitality, culture, food(Afere Afang, Edikaikong, Ekpang etc) music and dances performed by cultural troupes amongst other activities with NollyWood celebrity and Ambassador of Capital Luxury Ini Edo, immediate past Commissioner for Tourism and immediate past Special Assistant to Immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel on Entrepreneurial Development, Meflyn Anwana, a cross section of AKISAN members and Chef Hilda Baci among others in attendance.

Capital Luxury Villa was designed and built by Capital Luxury Homes for tourists who are seeking a high-end travel experience. The resort provides privacy, space, and luxury amenities than traditional hotels, giving tourists the chance to enjoy a luxurious home-away-from-home experience with concierge services, daily housekeeping, private chefs, providing a personalized and comfortable travel experience, vacation home rental, including private tours, transportation, and other high-end services.

