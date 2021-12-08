Camistry launches Cryptocurrency token & CAM Service aimed at providing safe, fun platform for performers and users from all over the world

The new platform is one of a kind and the first platform to fully provide a revolutionary adult content sharing service, free from the usual issues surrounding traditional online adult entertainment platforms.

Through their website, Camistry allows for performers and users to learn about safety, crypto trading and their rights as content creators and users. Camistry also focuses on training and teaching performers how to market themselves and improve profitability, making it a unique environment that empowers performers who get to keep 90% of their earnings, which is a much higher income than other platforms.

With the security of the blockchain, users will no longer be able to undertake charge-backs for content that has been delivered. This is a major issue in the industry currently, and really hurts the profitability of many performers. Many who might like to consume adult content choose not to due to the transactions on their bank statement. The use of Camistry’s CEX token means that no such transaction history exists with the banks. Truly discreet payments are now possible.

Camistry aims at the empowerment of independent creators and stand-out as a team that is aiming to improve the experience and profitability for women and all performers from any background, ethnicity, gender or sexual expression.

With the integration of the CEX token payment system under testing, now is the time to get in and make the investment in preparation for the NSFW platform going live and users buying up supply to use them on the platform.

---- Update ----

The team raised over 170 BNB in presale, all of which went into the liquidity pool to help avoid a big pump and dump like can happen to many new cryptos. Within just 3 days of launching the CEX token on Pancakeswap the market cap flew past $1m and reached over $5m in 9 days.

The team then burnt 36% of supply and got focused on delivering the new-look platform which was created with feedback from the community. Now that the new design has been completed, the focus has returned to attracting new models and future users of the platform, as well as completing the custom payment processor which will go live soon and the Camistry.live website will be actively generating income for our performers.

The Camistry team have been onboarding performers using our custom KYC process which provides industry-leading security and an assurance that we can avoid the issues which have plagued the adult entertainment industry for years around knowing who is uploading content and that they are legally allowed to do so.

Among these newly onboarded models is Brittany Andrews, AVN Hall of Fame star and crypto enthusiast who has said that she really thinks that this type of platform is a game changer for the adult entertainment industry.

As well as big names like Brittany, we are welcoming enthusiastic new names to the platform, like Camila Valentina, who was 1 of the first models to pass KYC and has been helping the team from almost day 1, generating content for TikTok and looking amazing in the merch that we have sent to her.

“The Camistry team looks forward to growing the potential subscribers for all of these models and performers as we grow together, and having such wonderful and enthusiastic people on our side from the start we know the sky's the limit”.

As we grow there will be many opportunities to include other, more SFW content as well. We already have an artist that has signed up and intends to sell her art through the website. A body painting artist has contacted us after he has been banned multiple times from other social media platforms for his art. We hope to create a space where all consenting adults can share with their own fans and be paid really well for their contributions.

Camistry entry into the Nigerian space is being handled by Godmcee Media, a media marketing company with high-end clientele including, BabyBitc, CumRocket, DJ Cuppy and a host of others.

