Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

The 21-year-old Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Brisk Capital Limited has been accused of diverting over N2 billion in investor funds.

Police say Joshua promised investors high Return On Investments (ROI), went off the radar on pay days and splashed the cash on luxury wrist watches, fast cars and real estate instead.

Potential investors were told that with as low as N500,000, they could earn 30% every month plus their capital for at least 90 days.

"With the Brisk Business Investo, you can invest 60% of your intended business capital and get back 100% of it within 90 days.

"How about driving that car you want so bad just by investing 60% of the specific amount of your car choice? We would ensure that within 90 days, you get to drive the car of your choice with no stress at all," Joshua's firm promised on its website.

Dominic Ngene Joshua accused of scamming investors (Nnamdi-Anekwe Chive) Pulse Nigeria

Following Joshua's arrest, Brisk Business said "given the circumstances, our hands are tied, our hearts are heavy but our commitment to making repayments is still the same.

"However, as long as our Managing Partner, Mr. Dominic Joshua is still in custody, we are unable to act on this commitment, as well as schedule the Zoom meeting which was to have him talk to you.

"Further petitions and arrests will only halt any progressive measures, delay repayments and negatively affect the wellbeing of staff and fellow investors."