Bolt launches food delivery service in Nigeria

Femi Akin-Laguda, Bolt Country Manager in Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

"We are excited to launch Bolt Food, which will allow Nigerians to order food from their favourite restaurants and receive it quickly and safely at their home or office.

"Our ride-hailing business is built on efficiency and easing mobility for riders while offering drivers a flexible opportunity to earn more income.

"Bolt is eager to bring this approach to food delivery and ensure that our partner restaurants benefit from our loyal customer base.

"This is also a way for us to augment the earning opportunities for Nigerians by contributing to the gig economy. We will ensure that it is worthwhile for couriers on the platform like drivers have benefited from our ride-hailing platform," he said.

Akin-Laguda said the entrance of Bolt Food to Nigeria would help restaurants have a broader reach to customers, with Bolt acting as a reliable platform for affordable delivery and efficient service.

"At the initial stage of the launch, customers can only place food orders from more than 100 restaurants in Lagos Island. Bolt is looking to add new restaurants to the app daily, while also expanding to other parts of Lagos soon.

"To place an order, users can download the Bolt Food application on their smartphone, with an array of different restaurants and available menu options to choose from. The application also provides customers with various price ranges and an estimated delivery time.

"Initially payments will be paid by cash, and customers can specify the location for contactless delivery drop-offs upon order arrival," he explained.