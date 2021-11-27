Black Panther Neko ($BPN) Presale, $5000 Reward Meme Contest and Task Whitelist Campaign relaunched.

All events have been rebranded

The new Whitelist will work on same terms as the previous one, only that the selection will be carried out manually to screen out bots, link to the forms has been provided below:

The whitelist form will be open for — hours from 26th Nov and last until 1st December 2021. The 2000 spots will be shared between the referral activity (1500 spots) and the meme contest (500 spots) with $5000 reward pool.

This time our presale hard and soft cap have been reduced to 100 & 200 $BNB as announced earlier.

Airdrop winners will still receive 1million $BPN as earlier stated while everyone can participate in the whitelist activity by following the instructions on the forms and filling them.

Presale begins at the end of the Event when the Whitelist is live from 2nd to 6th December. Information about public sale (if need be) will be communicated through our social media channels.

All events start and end at 18:30 UTC on the respective days. Here is the link to our Medium article on the meme contest: https://blackpantherneko.medium.com/bpn-whitelist-meme-contest-500-spots-with-5000-reward-pool-40d5963c9c36

Black Panther Neko despite all the challenges remains a charity-oriented token. Our sights are still set on carrying out charity events all around Africa. We still have the NFT-gaming in development with our occasional manual burns in place for steady mooning.

Stay tuned for further announcements as they would be communicated through our official social channels:

Official Links:

-> Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blackpantherneko EN

-> Telegram Channel : https://t.me/

blackpantherneko

@blackpantherneko