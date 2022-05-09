RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Bitcoin and Forex trading just got easy with Ticaretbtc A.I Trading Robot

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Ticaretbtc AI trading robot is a computer program based on a set of trading signals that helps determine whether to buy or sell a currency pair at a given point in time. Ticaretbtc AI robots are designed to remove the psychological element of trading, which can be detrimental and make trading inaccurate.

Bitcoin and Forex trading just got easy with Ticaretbtc A.I Trading Robot
Bitcoin and Forex trading just got easy with Ticaretbtc A.I Trading Robot

Ticaretbtc AI provides Bitcoin and forex trading signals and also a profitable systematic trading strategy for bitcoin with higher quality signals and higher trading timeframes to minimize effort and maximize capital.

Recommended articles

To gain access to the Ticaretbtc software, you need to open an account and make a deposit of $100 minimum to $100,000 maximum. Then, after activating the robot, Ticaretbtc will begin trading on your behalf.

Investors can create a portfolio, fund their wallets and access their dashboard online, every investor will also see a flowchart of their interest and accumulated returns.

Ticaretbtc offers two investment packages;

1. A 3 months package with 16% monthly returns and 4% weekly returns. Your Returns on Investment can be withdrawn automatically by the end of every week.

2. A 6 months package with 20% monthly returns and 5% weekly returns. Your Returns on Investment can be withdrawn automatically by the end of every week.

Account owner also enjoys a 5% referral bonus when anybody they invite makes a deposit using the referral link via the website.

Visit www.ticaretbtc.com to enjoy these opportunities and start building your portfolio.

---

#FeatureByTicaretbtc

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

3 famous curses in football history

3 famous curses in football history

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

Diamond Platnumz in trouble with Nigerians for throwing shade at Burna Boy & Wizkid [Screenshot]

'I didn’t feel shame, but inadequacy' - Nse Ikpe-Etim speaks on inability to give birth

'I didn’t feel shame, but inadequacy' - Nse Ikpe-Etim speaks on inability to give birth

The EU is planning to turn to Africa to help wean itself off Russian natural gas, a report says

The EU is planning to turn to Africa to help wean itself off Russian natural gas, a report says

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

10 African countries with the largest crude oil production output

10 African countries with the largest crude oil production output

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Trending

10 best universities in Africa

University of Cape Town

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage per month

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage

10 African countries with the largest crude oil production output

10 African countries with the largest crude oil production output in 2021

Aliko Dangote is now the 67th richest person in the world with a net worth of $20.7 billion

Alhaji Aliko Dangote