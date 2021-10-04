RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Millions stranded as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crash

Authors:

Samson Toromade

No official reason has been given for the disruption.

All three social media services are owned by Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg
Millions of users across the world have been left stranded after Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram crashed.

All three social media services, owned by Facebook, suffered outage around evening in Nigeria and across the world on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Facebook took to Twitter moments later to say it was aware of the outage.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," the company tweeted.

