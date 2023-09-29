ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) Review: Elevating excellence in portability & performance.

The device boasts several impressive features that make it stand out. At 1cm thin and 1 kg light, ASUS claims the Zenbook S 13 OLED is up to 30% slimmer than the previous generation.

Top Specifications to note about the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

Processor: up to 13th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-1355U processor.

up to 13th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7-1355U processor. Graphics: Intel Iris Xe.

Intel Iris Xe. RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5 4800 MHz

16 GB LPDDR5 4800 MHz Display: 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display with NanoEdge

13th Generation Intel® CoreTM U-series processors

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is available with up to 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1355U processors, providing uncompromising performance despite its thin and light chassis. 13th Gen Intel Core processors feature an unprecedented new hybrid architecture, which offers a unique combination of Performance and Efficient cores (P-core and E-core).

This translates to real-world performance, intuitively scaled to match your work. The performance cores are designed to maximize single-thread performance and responsiveness for compute-intensive workloads, and the Efficient cores deliver multithreaded performance for tasks that can run in parallel, along with efficient offloading of background tasks for modern multitasking.

Pulse Nigeria

Intel® EvoTM platform

Co-engineered with Intel, the Zenbook S 13 OLED series is an Intel® Evo™-certified laptop, which guarantees a certain set of hardware specifications and key experience targets for exceptional mobile experiences ― including instant wake, a faster WiFi connection and long battery life.

ErgoSense Touchpad

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED features the latest ASUS ErgoSense Touchpad, which measures 129 x 81 mm and offers a 9.5% increase in touch area compared to the previous model.

That means it's larger than some large-sized laptop touchpads, providing a more comfortable user experience. In addition, the touchpad also adopts a 0.23 mm click depth, which is 1.44X longer than the previous model.

The ErgoSense touchpad supports multitouch gestures in Windows, so you can use three- or four-finger shortcuts to launch frequently used applications or functions.

Three-finger gestures

Show all open windows

Swipe up with three fingers on the touchpad

Show the desktop

Swipe down with three fingers on the touchpad

Switch between open apps or windows

Swipe left or right with three fingers on the touchpad

Four-finger gestures

Switch between desktops

Swipe left or right with four fingers on the screen

Pulse Nigeria

Harman Kardon® certified

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED audio system has been carefully tuned by experts from the ASUS Golden Ear team and certified by audio specialists Harman Kardon® to ensure the very best sound for all kinds of content. It outputs louder volumes, richer depth and better surround-sound effects compared to other laptops of a similar size.

Dolby Atoms®

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos® support, which provides an all-new listening experience that lets users hear music, movies, or podcasts with perfect clarity and lifelike spatial separation in a detailed aural environment.

Offering a wide range of equalizer settings, users can use the presets or custom-tune the signal.

Smart Amplifier with ASUS Audio Booster —5.25X louder sound, zero distortion

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED audio system also features a smart amplifier and ASUS Audio Booster software. The smart amplifier is a powerful DSP chip that can enhance the maximum volume up to 3.5X with clearer sound at all frequencies while preventing long-term damage to the sensitive speaker voice coils—combined with the unique audio algorithms of ASUS Audio Booster.

Combining Smart Amplifier and ASUS Audio Booster technology, the audio volume is boosted by up to 5.25X for a powerful audio experience. Audio in videos, movies, music or games has never sounded better.

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation

For business travellers and other remote employees, videoconferencing is increasingly common. Voice quality is essential for efficient and clear communication, so the new Zenbook S 13 OLED features ASUS Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation, which ensures that users can hear and be heard clearly in any scenario. A ClearVoice Mic function page lets users select from one of four modes: Normal, Balanced, Single Presenter or Multi-Presenter.

Pulse Nigeria

True to Life Display Quality

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED features a 16:10 13.3-inch OLED HDR NanoEdge display with 2880 x 1800 resolution, providing users with a sharp visual experience.

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED display supports a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, up to 550-nits peak brightness, and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness, providing creators with a brighter and more detailed viewing.

Along with an ultrawide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and HDR content support, the display is certified VESA DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black, Dolby Vision and is Pantone® Validated, assuring accurate colour and high dynamic contrast.

The OLED panel emits 70% less blue light than LCD panels, and it is certified by TÜV Rhineland to ensure that the device adheres to high safety and quality standards.

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) redefines the boundaries of what is possible in a slim and lightweight laptop, seamlessly bringing power, style, and portability together. It sets a new standard for premium computing and proves ASUS's dedication to innovation and user satisfaction.

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) will be available across ASUS Nigeria partner stores for users to purchase during the festive season.

Learn more about the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) here.

