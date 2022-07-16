RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Airtel Nigeria appoints new Human Resources Director

Airtel Nigeria, telecommunications services provider, says it has appointed Adebimpe Ayo-Elias as Director of Human Resources and Administration.

Adebimpe Ayo-Elias. [Nairametrics]

Airtel in a statement on Saturday, said that in her new role, Ayo-Elias would be responsible for driving the communication people agenda with keen focus on ensuring an inspired, happy and highly engaged workforce.

It said that prior to her elevation, Ayo-Elias held the position of Head, Human Resources Business Partnering.

According to the statement, she has 25 years cognate experience garnered across several industries including telecommunications, software and fintech and human resource consulting.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil said:

“Airtel is committed to growing and empowering its internal talent pool as well as reinforcing its drive toward gender diversity at every level starting with leadership.

“At Airtel, our employees are our competitive advantage, committed to creating opportunities for all our talented people to succeed, grow, achieve their full potentials and fulfil personal and professional aspirations.

“Ayo- Elias is a transformational leader who is passionate about people, we are very confident that she will deliver on our people’s agenda as we position as employer of first choice for talented Nigerians.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayo Elias started her career at Societe Generale Bank Nigeria Ltd. where she was Executive Assistant to the General Manager of Human Resources.

She then moved to Human Edge, MTN, Nokia, Coraggio and System Specs Ltd. where she held several senior HR leadership roles until she joined Airtel in May 2020.

In addition to her wealth of experience, she held several educational qualifications from accredited institutions globally including an M.Sc in International Human Resource Management from Cranfield University, Bedfordshire, U.K.

