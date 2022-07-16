Airtel Nigeria appoints new Human Resources Director

It said that prior to her elevation, Ayo-Elias held the position of Head, Human Resources Business Partnering.

According to the statement, she has 25 years cognate experience garnered across several industries including telecommunications, software and fintech and human resource consulting.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil said:

“Airtel is committed to growing and empowering its internal talent pool as well as reinforcing its drive toward gender diversity at every level starting with leadership.

“At Airtel, our employees are our competitive advantage, committed to creating opportunities for all our talented people to succeed, grow, achieve their full potentials and fulfil personal and professional aspirations.

“Ayo- Elias is a transformational leader who is passionate about people, we are very confident that she will deliver on our people’s agenda as we position as employer of first choice for talented Nigerians.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayo Elias started her career at Societe Generale Bank Nigeria Ltd. where she was Executive Assistant to the General Manager of Human Resources.

She then moved to Human Edge, MTN, Nokia, Coraggio and System Specs Ltd. where she held several senior HR leadership roles until she joined Airtel in May 2020.