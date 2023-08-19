ADVERTISEMENT
Afrobeats star Seyi Vibez joins Cardtonic as brand ambassador

Cardtonic announced Seyi Vibez as its latest brand ambassador. He will represent Cardtonic at forthcoming promotional campaigns and special events.

Seyi Vibez is coming into the spotlight within the arena of Afrobeat music and is known for hit tracks such as "Billion Dollar" and "Chance." With growing follower friendliness and youthful vibrancy. He fits perfectly to function as an ambassador for Cardtonic as it expands across Africa

“We are very proud that Seyi Vibez has joined the Tonik Family,” said TJ spokesperson for Cardtonic.

"As our user base increases, it is essential to recruit artists of such caliber who will offer us a multiplicity of value. His creativity and passion are wonderful assets that shall help our community."

Cardtonic has revolutionised the trading of gift cards in Africa by making transactions seamless and offering great rates. Their platform allows people to trade gift cards simply and conveniently.

Seyi Vibez said, “I’m excited to say I get to work with Cardtonic! This is a brand that I know my fanbase would enjoy, and I can’t wait for the future.

"Together we will inspire people in Nigeria, Ghana, and everywhere – this partnership is just getting started!"

Get ready for a whole bunch of exclusive events, giveaways, and promotions as Cardtonic welcomes its newest ambassador, Seyi Vibez. Join the movement today on Cardtonic or download the app for your chance to partake in these exciting opportunities!

