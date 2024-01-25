ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

7 trends that will shape Nigerian economic terrain in 2024 according to PwC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The company noted that the country’s debt stock might remain elevated in 2024 as the government sought to fund the deficit via additional borrowings.

Nigerian economy mostly rely on earnings from oil.
Nigerian economy mostly rely on earnings from oil.

Recommended articles

The company outlined its Nigeria-Economic-Outlook-Report on Thursday in Lagos.

It said the trends to look out for in the year included executing fiscal reforms, which is balancing ambition with budgetary implementation.

Others, it said, include evolving monetary policy stance, noting that "this is finding the right framework and instruments to achieve price stability."

ADVERTISEMENT

PwC added that in 2024, there would be improved sectoral development riding on reforms and that consumers might likely adjust better to the evolving policy and macro realities.

It also said that the year would have a persisting vulnerability to external pressures with the potential of ‘shocks’ and undulating pathways to unlocking productivity in the economy, while investors would be cautiously optimistic.

The company noted that the country’s debt stock might remain elevated in 2024 as the government sought to fund the deficit via additional borrowings.

It further said that debt sustainability would be a key pressure point in 2024.

“In 2024, despite the instruments deployed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), inflationary pressure may remain elevated in the short term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To succeed, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must independently pursue inflation goals, emphasising inflation control, and maintaining a stable financial system.

“Uncertainty in foreign exchange environment may continue in 2024 if supply challenges persist,” it said.

It added that investors' confidence in Nigeria hinges on the credibility of governance and steady policy execution.

According to the company, institutional efficiency and transparent policy communications are essential for assessment and market predictability, all of which collectively influence investment decisions.

“The interplay between governance, policy implementation, institutional behaviour, and communication will partly shape the overall assessment for investors in 2024,” it further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

PwC said the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could grow marginally by 3.1 per cent on the back of sustained policy reforms, while growth prospects might be limited by elevated economic pressures growth outlook.

It stated that inflation was expected to decline marginally, balancing the effects of reforms, policy actions, external pressures and food prices.

“Consumer spending recovery may begin in the second half of the year as inflationary pressures ease.

“Expected improved stability in the foreign exchange market in the second part of the year may reduce the imported cost of raw materials and finished goods.

“The marginal decline in inflationary growth may lead to a slight reduction in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses in the medium term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Continued tightening of monetary policy rate may keep borrowing costs elevated in the short term,” it also stated.

The company restated its resolve to help clients and its network understand macroeconomic, megatrends, and Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) development that shape local and global landscape

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 trends that will shape Nigerian economic terrain in 2024 according to PwC

7 trends that will shape Nigerian economic terrain in 2024 according to PwC

EFCC summons local, foreign firms over $347.49 billion forex scandal

EFCC summons local, foreign firms over $347.49 billion forex scandal

Union Bank’s Save & Win Palli Promo 3.0 Quarterly Draw rewards winners with air conditioners, ₦4m

Union Bank’s Save & Win Palli Promo 3.0 Quarterly Draw rewards winners with air conditioners, ₦4m

Nigerian Railway Corporation records ₦1.49bn passenger revenue in Q3 2023

Nigerian Railway Corporation records ₦1.49bn passenger revenue in Q3 2023

Mastercard's Contactless Revolution: Here’s your quick guide to effortless payments in Nigeria!

Mastercard's Contactless Revolution: Here’s your quick guide to effortless payments in Nigeria!

Food prices rose in December 2023 – NBS

Food prices rose in December 2023 – NBS

NGX All-Share Index crosses 100,000 mark, up 3%

NGX All-Share Index crosses 100,000 mark, up 3%

CBN pledges to support investment, special economic zones

CBN pledges to support investment, special economic zones

Forbes welcomes Real estate expert Dr Oluwatosin Olatujoye into the business council

Forbes welcomes Real estate expert Dr Oluwatosin Olatujoye into the business council

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

Skyline of Johannesburg, South Africa

Top 10 richest countries in Africa in 2024

The Africa Investment Report 2023 revealed that Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa collectively account for a dominant 68% share of the continent's total investment influx in 2023.

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap milestone

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap