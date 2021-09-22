5 best shares to buy in Nigeria

Honeywell Flour Mill (NGX: HONYFLOUR)

Honeywell Flour Mill is a manufacturer and marketer of various wheat-based products which range from flour, semolina, noodles, pasta, and more.

Honeywell Flour Mill began the year with a share price of 1.20 NGN, and it has gained 217% on this price valuation, which ranks it third on the NGX where year-to-date performance is considered.

Investors are optimistic about HONYFLOUR shares, knowing that it has accused 85% in the past four weeks.

Conoil Plc (NGX: CONOIL)

Conoil Plc started the year with 20.85 NGN, and it has since increased by 7.19% to a price of 22.35 NGN, ranking it 53rd on the NGX where year-to-date performance is concerned.

CONOIL is the 87th most-traded stock on the NGX and it has traded a total volume of 6.35 million shares, which were sold in 1,340 deals, at a value of NGN 139 million. CONOIL achieved an all-time high trading volume of 695,146 on August 9.

Seplat Energy PLC (NGX: SEPLAT)

Seplat Energy PLC started the year with a share price of 402.30 NGN, and it has increased by 88.8% on this price valuation which ranks it 10th on the NGX where year-to-date performance is concerned.

In the past three months, SEPLAT has ranked as the 84th most-traded stock on the NGX, having traded a total volume of 8.86 million shares, executed in 1,238 deals which were valued at a total of NGN 6.33 billion.

MTN Nigeria (NGX: MTNN)

MTN Nigeria is ranked 62nd on the NGX where year-to-date performance is concerned, having started the year with a share price of 172.50 NGN, having gained 1.53% on this price valuation.

MTN Nigeria is the 37th most-traded share on the NGX and in the past three months, a total volume of 90.3 million shares was traded in 5,621 deals which were valued at a total of NGN 15.1 billion.

Zenith Bank Plc (NGX: ZENITHBANK)

Zenith Bank Plc is ranks 108th on the NGX according to year-to-date performance, starting the year with a price of 23.80 NGN, showing an increase of 3.23. Zenith Bank is also the fifth-most traded stock in the past three months, with a total trading volume of 737 million shares.

