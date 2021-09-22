While choosing the right shares to trade can be a tedious exercise for many investors, we have provided a comprehensive list of the 5 best shares to buy in Nigeria right now, based on information from the NGX's top-traded companies.
5 best shares to buy in Nigeria
The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) is the official stock exchange for Nigeria, where 360 publicly listed companies list their shares, making them available for retail and institutional investors to either buy, sell, or exchange.
Honeywell Flour Mill (NGX: HONYFLOUR)
Honeywell Flour Mill is a manufacturer and marketer of various wheat-based products which range from flour, semolina, noodles, pasta, and more.
Honeywell Flour Mill began the year with a share price of 1.20 NGN, and it has gained 217% on this price valuation, which ranks it third on the NGX where year-to-date performance is considered.
Investors are optimistic about HONYFLOUR shares, knowing that it has accused 85% in the past four weeks.
READ MORE: How to buy shares in Nigeria
Conoil Plc (NGX: CONOIL)
Conoil Plc started the year with 20.85 NGN, and it has since increased by 7.19% to a price of 22.35 NGN, ranking it 53rd on the NGX where year-to-date performance is concerned.
CONOIL is the 87th most-traded stock on the NGX and it has traded a total volume of 6.35 million shares, which were sold in 1,340 deals, at a value of NGN 139 million. CONOIL achieved an all-time high trading volume of 695,146 on August 9.
Seplat Energy PLC (NGX: SEPLAT)
Seplat Energy PLC started the year with a share price of 402.30 NGN, and it has increased by 88.8% on this price valuation which ranks it 10th on the NGX where year-to-date performance is concerned.
In the past three months, SEPLAT has ranked as the 84th most-traded stock on the NGX, having traded a total volume of 8.86 million shares, executed in 1,238 deals which were valued at a total of NGN 6.33 billion.
MTN Nigeria (NGX: MTNN)
MTN Nigeria is ranked 62nd on the NGX where year-to-date performance is concerned, having started the year with a share price of 172.50 NGN, having gained 1.53% on this price valuation.
MTN Nigeria is the 37th most-traded share on the NGX and in the past three months, a total volume of 90.3 million shares was traded in 5,621 deals which were valued at a total of NGN 15.1 billion.
Zenith Bank Plc (NGX: ZENITHBANK)
Zenith Bank Plc is ranks 108th on the NGX according to year-to-date performance, starting the year with a price of 23.80 NGN, showing an increase of 3.23. Zenith Bank is also the fifth-most traded stock in the past three months, with a total trading volume of 737 million shares.
#FeaturebyAsktraders
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng