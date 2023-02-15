4G for Everyone: itel & Airtel launch itel A60, 2023's most affordable 4G smartphone

· as Airtel promises smoother and more beneficial partnership.

Leading global phone maker, itel, on Wednesday launched the latest in its line-up of smartphones, the itel A60 smartphone targeted at leveraging on existing 4G technology to provide smoother, faster and more stable internet connectivity at an affordable price for consumers.

This is just as the global home appliances’ maker reassured one and all that it is constantly improving on its products and services to stay in touch with and satisfy the ever-dynamic demands and yearnings of its customers across the globe.

Pulse Nigeria

During the official launch and press briefing which held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State, itel’s Marketing Manager for West Africa 1, Oke Umurhohwo, noted that in line with the 4G for Everyone tagline, the itel A60 will bring a different dimension to how the brand’s target users surf the internet and engender an overall amazing experience for customers.

Pulse Nigeria

He added that even though itel has established itself as a first-rate maker of smartphones, accessories and electronics, it will not rest on its oars in the bid to deliver quality products and services which cater to the needs of millions of existing and potential consumers.

The press briefing also doubled as the formal announcement of itel’s new strategic partnership with telecommunications giant, Airtel. Oke Umurhohwo disclosed that itel’s partnership with Airtel is to continue to bring ease to consumers. Speaking further, he described the itel A60 as the first of its kind, combining affordability and efficiency without dropping the ball in terms of performance.

Pulse Nigeria

Commenting on the announcement, Director Corporate Communications, Airtel Nigeria, Adefemi Adeniran said that Airtel is delighted to establish a prolific partnership that will go a long way in creating a strong value chain for the customers of both brands.

Pulse Nigeria

In his remarks, Airtel’s Marketing Director, Ismail Adeshina reiterated Airtel’s commitment to delivering affordable innovation aimed to create meaningful experiences for Nigerians.

Pulse Nigeria

“Airtel is committed to delivering affordable innovations that will create a better and more meaningful experience for Nigerians, and we believe that this partnership will not only help us achieve that, but also significantly contribute to building a solid experience for both customers of Itel and Airtel Nigeria,” he said.

Touted as 2023’s most affordable 4G smartphone across all OEM businesses, the entry-level itel A60 will retail for N45,000 and comes with a range of distinctive features to give the user a different experience while getting value for money.

Pulse Nigeria

The itel A60 will feature a 5000mAh battery for longer uptime, 6.6"HD+ Waterdrop FullScreen for an immersive display experience, 32+2GB memory, 8MP+QVGA Rear Camera + 5MP FF Camera+AI Selfie as well as Facial Recognition and Fingerprint protection.

For more information on itel and Airtel’s products and services, please visit https://www.itel-mobile.com/ng/ and https://www.airtel.com.ng .

_----_