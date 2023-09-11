4 Nigerian banks record ₦478bn non-performing loans in H1 2023

The banks were listed as Guaranty Trust Bank Holding Plc (GTCO), FBN Holdings Plc, FCMB Group Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc. The NPL figure represents a 16% increase when compared to the ₦413.36 billion reported at the end of 2022.

GTCO’s H1 2023 NPL value was pegged at ₦115.29 billion indicating an increase of 12.6% from ₦102.37 billion reported in the 2022 financial year.

In its presentation to investors and analysts, GTCO said, “The Group’s IFRS 9 Stage 3 loans closed at 4.6% (Bank: 3.6%) in H1-2023 from 5.2% (Bank: 4.7%) in 2022. With Individuals and Others emerging as sectors with the highest NPLs i.e., 20.9% and 30.96% respectively.”

FBN, with about 4.3% NPL ratio and ₦5.26 trillion gross loans and advances in H1 2023, reported its NPL value as ₦226.24 billion indicating a 10.4% increase from ₦204.29 billion reported in 2022.

The holdings in its 2022 financial year declared a 5.4% NPL ratio and ₦3.79 trillion gross loans and advances

Fidelity Bank’s H1 2023 report also showed an NPL score of ₦84.73 billion from ₦61.37 billion reported in the same review period in 2022, while FCMB group declared ₦52.66 billion NPL value as of H1 2023 up from ₦45.01 billion during the same review period in 2022.

The CBN in its resolve to reduce non-performing loans in the banking sector released the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) guideline in 2020 aimed to effectively monitor consistent loan defaulters.