RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

1 Big mistake to never make when using loan apps

Authors:

Kunle Fayiga

The finance-providing technology has come under intense scrutiny lately for its operations.

1 big mistake to never make when using loan apps
1 big mistake to never make when using loan apps

Access to finance has been a major problem in Nigeria for the common man. Before now, it was near impossible to get easy access to loans and this made life difficult who those who wanted to kick start a business or have other pressing financial needs to settle.

Recommended articles

It all changed with the introduction of loan apps around 2016. With these mobile applications, one could get a loan in minutes, and the good part is it requires no form of collateral whatsoever. Due to this fascinating development, many jumped on the train and these apps from various service providers have become household names today.

In life, whatever has a good side tends to have a bad side and these loan apps are not left out. It has become headlines of late as these apps have been accused of cruelty in how they treat customers who default in payment, going about calling various people in the defaulters phone contact and also going as far as using the defaulters picture to post obituaries online or a label of being a wanted criminal.

Privacy advocacy groups have decried this method employed by the loan apps and have called on the government and other regulatory bodies to put a stop on the inhumane practice. It is outright wrong no doubt, but can the loan apps be really blamed for doing such?

The number one and only reason customers of these loan apps have to go through such horror is because they defaulted in payment and the truth is it cannot be treated with kid gloves.

Traditionally, when a loan is given out, there is a collateral for backup in case the person defaults in payment. That way the financial institution does not need to chase the defaulter. In this case, loan apps do not request for collateral, meaning they have nothing to fall on if a defaulter does not pay. They therefore have to resort to some cruel kind of method that puts pressure on the defaulter to pay, otherwise the loan app providers will run out of business at a quick rate.

Indeed, they will run out of business because Nigeria is not one of the most trustworthy places in the world when it comes to dealing with money. Many take these loans thinking its free money and can escape not paying back. Why then wouldn't the loan app come and hunt such people?

There are some who for genuine reason that is not of their own fault default in payment but these loan apps won't hear word and will still go ahead to harass them. It has to be noted that this service is designed for payment to be made back on or before the due date. It is not their problem one is going through a challenge. It will only complicate matters for a system that is structured for prompt payment, anything other than that is trouble looming. It is no surprise loans are targeted towards who have a guaranteed and stable flow of income that reflects in their bank accounts, rather than someone on the opposite.

So long one desires to take a loan from these easily-accessible apps, they must never default in payment. Before taking a loan, they have to structure how they intend to pay back and where the funding will come from. This has to be critically considered otherwise the ugly will come visiting. If they know they cannot meet up with payment, they should refrain from taking the loan no matter the temptation. Yes, temptation, as more loan apps are springing up at a fast rate.

That is a good development since more finance is made available but bad in itself because of what happens at the other end. If one desires not to experience such traumatic disaster, the job is simple and left in the hands of whoever is taking the loan.

Authors:

Kunle Fayiga Kunle Fayiga Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

5 types of female orgasm and how to achieve it

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

BBNaija's Omashola shares 1st photo of his son

BBNaija's Omashola shares 1st photo of his son

'D'Owner and D'Owned' - Mercy Aigbe says as she shares new photo with hubby Kazim Adeoti

'D'Owner and D'Owned' - Mercy Aigbe says as she shares new photo with hubby Kazim Adeoti

BREAKING: Lookman, FIFA has approved Ademola's Super Eagles switch

BREAKING: Lookman, FIFA has approved Ademola's Super Eagles switch

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Semifinal Preview

Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Semifinal Preview

Shea butter is all you need to clear your dark knuckles...Here's how

Shea butter is all you need to clear your dark knuckles...Here's how

Trending

FG identifies supplier of adulterated fuel, vows to take action

Fuel-scarcity

Expired gas cylinders are time bombs – LPG Association warns users

Expired gas cylinders are time bombs – LPG Association warns users. [First Reports Online]

A look at Floki Inu (Floki) before you invest

A look at Floki Inu (Floki) before you invest. [cointelegraph]

CBN to stop sale of FOREX to banks

CBN to stop sale of FOREX to banks (NewsBand)