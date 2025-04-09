US to start denying applicants visas based on social media posts

The United States immigration authorities have added the examination of social media activities of applicants for visas or resident permits as part of the criteria for determining success.

According to the authorities, President Donald Trump's administration will deny visas and permits to anyone who shares content considered anti-Semitic on their social media accounts.

Content categorised as anti-Semitic will include social media activity in support of militant groups classified by the United States as terrorists, including Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi insurgents.

The move followed the controversial decision of the Trump administration to cancel visas for students inside the United States, where the First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech.

In a statement by Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security spokesman, Secretary Kristi Noem "made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism — think again. You are not welcome here."

The statement added that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services “will consider social media content that indicates an alien endorsing, espousing, promoting or supporting anti-Semitic terrorism, anti-Semitic terrorist organisations or other anti-Semitic activity as a negative factor."

The authorities disclosed that the policy takes effect immediately and applies to student visas and requests for permanent resident “green cards” to stay in the United States.

Recall that Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last month that he has stripped some 300 people of their visas and was doing so on a daily basis, stressing that non-U.S. citizens don't have the same rights as Americans.