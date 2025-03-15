US, Israel explore relocating Palestinians in Gaza to Somalia, Sudan, Somaliland

The United States and Israel have approached several African countries about the possibility of resettling Palestinians displaced from Gaza, according to recent reports.

The plan is part of a broader Israeli proposal to redevelop Gaza, which has been heavily damaged by ongoing conflict.

Officials have reportedly contacted Sudan, Somalia, and self-declared Somaliland to discuss potential relocation. However, Sudan has rejected the idea outright, while officials in Somalia and Somaliland say they are not aware of any such discussions.

Many Palestinians have also dismissed the plan, rejecting claims that relocation would be voluntary. Human rights groups have raised concerns that such a move could violate international law.

Critics argue that relocating people does not provide a long-term solution. They say efforts should focus on addressing the causes of the conflict through diplomatic means rather than moving populations to new locations.

The proposal also faced strong opposition from Arab countries, who criticised the idea, arguing that moving Palestinians to other countries does not address the core issues of the conflict.

International reactions have mainly been adverse, with many urging a different approach.

Israeli officials continue to explore the idea, though no clear plan has been implemented. The U.S. has not officially commented on the specifics, but reports suggest ongoing discussions.