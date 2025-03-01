Trump Vs. Zelensky: Here's what happened during shouting match at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on February 28, 2025, to discuss a minerals agreement and continued U.S. support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

However, the meeting quickly turned tense, ending abruptly without signing the anticipated deal.

The exchange became heated when Vice President JD Vance criticised Zelenskyy’s diplomatic approach, suggesting Ukraine was too demanding of U.S. assistance.

Trump then accused Zelenskyy of failing to show enough gratitude for previous U.S. aid and warned that Ukraine’s reluctance to negotiate with Russia could escalate the war.

In response, Zelenskyy defended his country’s position, arguing that conceding to Russian demands would compromise Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The meeting concluded without any formal agreement, and planned joint events, including a scheduled press conference, were canceled.

The fallout has raised concerns about the future of U.S. military support for Ukraine, as Trump’s administration has taken a more cautious stance on further aid.

European leaders responded swiftly, expressing strong support for Zelenskyy and condemning Trump’s treatment of the Ukrainian president.

Meanwhile, Russian officials welcomed the discord, seeing it as a potential weakening of Ukraine’s international backing.

The incident marks a shift in U.S.-Ukraine relations, with uncertainty over how much support Kyiv can expect from Washington moving forward.