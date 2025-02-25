Macron endorses Trump’s outreach to Putin - urges US backing for European troops

French President Emmanuel Macron has backed former US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic outreach to Russia over Ukraine but insisted that any European troop deployment must be reinforced by American support.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the White House on Monday, Macron stressed the need for a robust and enforceable peace deal.

“We want a quick deal but not a fragile one,” he stated.

Macron, who previously engaged Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022 in a failed attempt to avert the invasion of Ukraine, acknowledged the shift in US leadership.

“There is good reason for President Trump to re-engage with President Putin,” he said, emphasising the importance of renewed dialogue.

However, he cautioned against repeating past mistakes.

“In 2014, our predecessors negotiated peace with President Putin, but because of the lack of guarantees and especially security guarantees, President Putin violated this peace,” Macron explained.

“Being strong and having deterrence capacities is the only way to ensure respect.”

Macron has hinted at deploying French troops to Ukraine to secure peace but underscored that Europe cannot act alone.

“A lot of my European colleagues are ready to be engaged, but we do need this American backup because this is part of the credibility of the security guarantees,” he asserted.

Trump and President Joe Biden have both ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine, with Trump advocating for Kyiv to sign a deal granting the US access to Ukraine’s mineral wealth.