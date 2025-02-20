Italian Cardinal touts Pope Francis' resignation amid growing health concern

Italian Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi said in a radio interview on Thursday that Pope Francis could consider resigning if his health deteriorates.

“If he found himself in a situation where he was compromised in his ability to have direct contact with people, then I believe he might consider resigning,” Ravasi said.

He described the pope’s condition as complex but not critical.

French Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline also did not rule out resignation.

Regarding speculation that Francis could follow the example of his predecessor, Benedict XVI, Aveline said: “Everything is possible.”

Benedict XVI resigned in 2013 and lived a secluded life in the Vatican until his death in 2022.

Pope Francis has repeatedly rejected rumours of his possible resignation.

However, some time ago, he announced that he had submitted a signed letter of resignation to the Vatican Secretariat of State at the beginning of his term of office.