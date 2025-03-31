‘I’m not joking’ - Donald Trump hints at 3rd term in White House

President Donald Trump has once again suggested seeking a third term in office, telling NBC News on Sunday that he is “not joking” about the possibility.

“There are methods which you could do it,” Trump said in a Sunday morning phone interview, adding that “a lot of people” want him to run again.

While he acknowledged that it was “far too early to think about it,” he suggested that plans had already been presented to him that could make it possible.

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution limits presidents to two terms, making Trump’s claim legally improbable without a constitutional change.

Amending the Constitution would require a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate or the support of two-thirds of the country’s state legislatures to call a constitutional convention—both highly unlikely scenarios given the current political landscape.

However, Trump hinted at alternative methods. When asked if Vice President JD Vance could run for president and then step down, allowing Trump to take over, he acknowledged it as “one” possible path but declined to elaborate on others.

The idea of extending Trump’s presidency has gained traction in some Republican circles. In January, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced a resolution to amend the Constitution to allow presidents to serve up to three terms, though such a proposal faces steep hurdles.

Trump’s latest remarks mark one of the most direct references yet to his willingness to challenge the two-term limit.

While legal and political barriers remain significant, his comments suggest that discussions about a potential third term are happening within his inner circle.