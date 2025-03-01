We answer the question of best age to get married as a man

Getting married is one of the most important events of every man's life. I mean, you're grown up, working, and fully developed.

Everyone will soon start asking when you'll bring in a significant other, especially since marriage is an important concept in Africa. But then the question arises - “When is the best time to get married?”

Guys who fail to answer this question clearly will face a bigger problem when they eventually get married. Still, the age question is probably the most difficult, so we understand you've come here to find an answer.

Several different theories try to allocate a perfect age for it, but the truth is, there's no one-size-fits-all approach for it, so it depends on your personal experience and viewpoint.

However, the two most popular age grades in many theories are in your 20s and 30s. We recommend knowing the benefits of taking advantage of each age grade before you can choose when's best for you.

Why marry in your 20s

Below are the five most important benefits of marrying in your 20s.

You'll be generally happier since you won't enter marriage with so much baggage from over the years.

You'll feel fresh and energised to raise kids, making the process relatively easier.

You'll gain time for yourself in your 30s when many others are still having and raising kids who are completely dependent on them.

Getting married this early can be all the motivation you'll need to keep working and advance in your career.

As young minds, it's a perfect opportunity to express your exuberance with the person you'll spend the rest of your life with.

Why marry in your 30s

You've matured enough to know that you're making the right choice in your choice of partner.

You'll have plenty of time to enjoy life alone, have as much fun as possible, and prepare for a peaceful period.

You'll have a strong idea of how to raise and nurture kids.

By your 30s, you should have attained sufficient financial stability, thus having the time and money to focus on your family.

Your experience helps you to communicate smoothly with your wife to solve issues when they arise.

At the end of the day, it is obvious that there's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to the perfect age for getting married. It is rather relative to so many factors.

