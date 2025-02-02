Here are 5 signs he won't reject your advances if you make the first move

So there's this guy you've really liked for months. You've talked to him a few times, and he's charming. To be honest, there's no harm in having a crush on anyone.

The problem is that society makes it seem like it's the role of a man to approach a lady and not the other way around. But you've been waiting for him to pop the question for so long now that you're running out of patience.

Well, it's time to take the bull by the horns and ask him out yourself. But what if he turns you down? What if he's not into you as much as you're into him?

You'll never know until you approach him. But before you do, here are apparent pointers: he's into you and won't turn you down.

He always enjoys being around you

Here's a pretty obvious one - if he's into you, he'll always want to be around you.

It's funny - guys will act a hundred different ways and make up excuses to stay away if they're not into you. But if they're into you, they'll find reasons to be around you. He'll always just seem to end up in the same part of the room as you. Once you pay attention, you'll notice it.

His body language / general behaviour

Positive body language cues include always maintaining eye contact, constantly engaging in conversations, and staying close to you. It's usually obvious when someone is pretty focused on you. If he does two or more of these things, he's most likely interested in you but doesn't know how to express himself.

He flirts with you in a way he doesn't do with everyone else

This one is easily noticeable in a work setting where you see him meet other women. If he only flirts with you but maintains just a cordial work relationship with others, he's definitely into you. So, pay attention to how he interacts with others. If he interacts differently with you, it's a positive sign.

He seems awkward or shy around you

If he's usually confident but gets nervous around you, he's probably attracted to you. Take note of his shyness and ensure it's not a general thing. Most people will eventually escape their shyness and take the lead once you've made the first move.

He texts you all the time

Most friends text to check in, share funny stories, vent, etc. But a guy fighting his feelings might constantly text you to say he's thinking about you. This is usually a way of showing you that you're a priority to them and they enjoy conversing with you.