Do Nigerian parents really influence Nigerian marriages?

You've probably heard someone talk about how Nigerian marriages are not just a union between two individuals. Truly, it's a coming together of two families.

Most traditions believe that a bride is not only marrying the groom but the complete family. So, it's not surprising that the question of parental influence always comes up in their children's marital journey.

Let's review the different areas where parental influence is often felt when children are planning to get married.

1. Choice of Partner

In many Nigerian communities, parental approval is a significant factor in selecting a spouse. While arranged marriages are not as common as they used to be, parents still play a strong advisory role.

Many Nigerian parents prefer their children to marry within the same ethnic, religious, or socio-economic background. A Christian Yoruba family, for instance, might be reluctant to accept a Muslim Hausa spouse for their child.

2. Background Checks and Investigation

Before marriage, many Nigerian parents conduct thorough investigations on potential spouses. They inquire about the person’s family background, financial stability, religious beliefs, and even health history. Some families even consult spiritual leaders or traditional seers for guidance.

3. Financial Expectations

In Nigerian culture, marriage often involves elaborate ceremonies, such as traditional weddings and white weddings. Parents, particularly on the bride’s side, may demand a high bride price or expensive gifts.

In some cases, these financial expectations strain relationships and even cause breakups, especially when the groom’s family cannot meet the demands.

4. Parental Interference During Marriage

Even after the wedding, Nigerian parents continue to influence their children’s marriages. Some mothers-in-law expect their sons’ wives to conform to traditional gender roles, such as cooking, cleaning, and taking care of the husband’s extended family. This can create tension in marriages, especially when modern wives challenge these expectations.

5. Conflict Resolution

In many Nigerian homes, parents act as marriage counselors. When couples have disagreements, they often seek advice from their parents. However, this can be problematic when parents take sides, particularly in favor of their biological child.

In some cases, parents pressure their children to stay in unhealthy marriages, believing that divorce brings shame to the family.