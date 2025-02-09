5 online dating tips that can help you land your dream girl



Know yourself and what you want: Are you sure you want a serious relationship, or do you want casual dating fun? You must be clear about what you want before going in to avoid turning away the women who truly want to stay with you.

Choose the right dating site: As with everything else, you're spoiled with options when it comes to available online sites for finding relationships. Sites like Tinder have a reputation for being more of a hook-up site. Other sites like eHarmony offer more serious dating options. Choosing a site that's tailored to what you want can be an excellent step to building an online relationship that works.

Show, don't tell: As it's online dating, you'd often want to tell what you can offer in a relationship. But there's more you can do. For example, instead of saying, “Hey, I'm funny!” you want to show that you're indeed funny in a good way. Tweak around your profile so it shows your personality and when you connect with someone, be sure to always let that character or personality shine in your conversations.

Choose the right photo: it's not always about what you're looking for, but what you are. More often than not, people add photos that do not really portray who they are. For example, photos of a younger, richer, healthier or happier version of themselves. This almost always backfires. Nobody likes to feel lied to. So, if you must build an online relationship that will work, you must start on an honest basis. Upload photos that accurately represent who you are, but be a little creative so it can be attractive.