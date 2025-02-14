Wurld’s Valentine’s Day Wishlist: What He Really Wants This Year

Valentine’s Day is all about romance, thoughtful gifts, and celebrating love in all its forms. But when it comes to finding the perfect gift, knowing what to buy can be the hardest part.

To help, we asked musician Wurld to share what’s on his Valentine’s Day wishlist—what he’d love to receive, the experiences he’s dreaming of, and the must-haves that would make the day extra special.

Between music, travel, and performances, Wurld’s ideal Valentine’s Day also includes some well-earned R&R—and what better way to relax than with a luxury spa experience? And when it comes to gifts, he keeps it classic: flowers, jewelry, and something sentimental—timeless gestures that never go out of style.

Dining Out or Eating In?

Just like his latest single, Wurld is outside . “I don’t mind dining out. Dress up for my date, nice view, great food, great aesthetic and ambience. I think dining out is special.”



The single “Outside” is about connection—stepping out of one’s comfort zone to find something or someone who makes one feel alive.

A Signature Scent

“Something I just ran out of. Creed Santal, one of my favourites.” They say scent is the strongest tie to memory. For Wurld, the fragrance he’d love to unwrap this Valentine’s Day is Creed Original Santal; a warm, woody fragrance with notes of sandalwood, cinnamon, and lavender. This bold and sophisticated fragrance is a great choice for a romantic night out or as a signature scent that lingers long after you leave the room. Shop Creed Santal

A Film Camera to Capture Every Moment

Beyond music, Wurld has his sights set on filmmaking. He’s “a big fan of movies and looking to try new things.” He hopes to receive a film camera this Valentine's Day to help him pursue his cinematography aspirations. Since he didn’t name a specific model, we’ve added some great film cameras to help him get started. There’s the beginner-friendly Kodak Ektar H35 for that nostalgic 35mm look to the more advanced Canon AE-1 for serious film photography.

Kodak Ektar H35

This half-frame Kodak camera is great for beginners with film. It’s affordable and simple to use; with no controls, it’s really just point-and-shoot. There’s no ability to change focus, aperture, or shutter speed on the Kodak Ektar.

Each exposure captures half a frame of 35-mm film, which means you get double the shots out of a roll of film. The pocket-size camera is light and tiny, making it convenient to carry.

Canon AE-1

Originally released in 1976, the Canon AE-1 is an excellent option for amateur photographers. It provides a user-friendly design and Shutter Priority Auto mode, making it one of the most popular SLR cameras for beginners.



The camera's classic 50mm f/1.8 lens is perfect for beginners in film photography. It features various options, including Shutter Priority, Manual, and Bulb shooting modes, an ISO range of 25-3200, and a Hot Shoe Mount for flash accessories.

The Canon AE-1 comes complete with the FD 50mm f/1.8 lens, an original shoulder strap, manuals, a lens cap, and an eye guard—everything you need to get started.



Shop The Canon AE-1

An Amalfi Coast Getaway (Or Something Close to It)

If Wurld could spend Valentine’s Day anywhere in the world, he’d pick the Amalfi Coast, Italy’s stunning seaside escape known for its breathtaking cliffs, citrus groves, and effortless romance. Can’t book a last-minute flight? Bring Amalfi to you with thoughtful gifts inspired by the Italian coastline:

Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo

The scent has notes of green mandarin mixed with zesty combo of bergamot, lemon, and red-orange, giving it that bright vibe.

As it settles, the mandarin blends smoothly with hints of petit-grain and spearmint, keeping things fresh and light for hours. It’s a fragrance that feels like a breath of fresh air, full of energy and perfect for those sunny, carefree days.



Shop Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterraneo

Buy a bottle of Luxardo Limoncello and taste la dolce vita in liquid form.

Luxardo, with its rich history since 1821, stands out for producing high-quality liqueurs, especially its Limoncello, which avoids the synthetic taste of many others. This Limoncello offers a thick, aromatic lemon scent and a bright, translucent colour, leaving a nice coating on the glass.



The taste is rich with lemon oil, balancing sweetness and tartness like a high-quality gelato. It has a smooth, lingering finish. It’s perfect on its own, over vanilla ice cream, or mixed into tea, hot or cold.