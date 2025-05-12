Chunky rings have been at the top of style trends . They're bold, expressive, and perfect for making your style pop with minimal effort. Whether you're into clean metallic, playful resin, or stone-embellished designs, there is a chunky ring for all personalities. The best part? You don’t have to go broke to make your fingers stylish.

We've gathered the best chunky rings available right now, and they're all priced under ₦15,000. Whether you're looking for gold-plated statement pieces or bold resin designs, you'll find something to love on this list.

1. Riley Chunky Ring

This two-tiered dome ring gives luxury vibes without a high price. Constructed of stainless steel, the Riley Chunky Ring is straightforward but fierce, the ultimate finishing touch to a stylish outfit. Why We Love It: Long-lasting, glossy, and it appears significantly more pricey than it is. A classic staple. Price: ₦15,000, Where to Buy: Shop ZURELLA

2. Iris Marble Ring

Understated but noticeable, the Iris Marble Ring suits anybody who wants to incorporate a touch of glamour without overdoing it. The marble finish provides a stylish touch, suitable for everyday sophistication. Style Tip: Counterbalance with a neutral-tipped manicure to make the ring the centerpiece. Price: ₦3,000, Where to Buy: Shop ZURELLA

3. 3 Dot Chunky Ring

Spontaneous and quirky, the 3-Dot Chunky Ring brings whimsy to your fingers. Its uncluttered dot design makes it the perfect stacking ring or standalone. Why It Works: It achieves the ultimate blend of quirky and elegant. Price: ₦4,500, Where to Buy: Shop Elsa Lagos

4. Oversized Leaf Ring

Make a statement with natural elegance. The oversized leaf ring is dramatic and bohemian, and it has a non-tarnish coating and adjustable band. Style Tip: Pairs best with earth-toned ensembles or boho-chic dresses. Price: ₦4,500, Where to Buy: Shop Elsa Lagos

5. Droplet Ring

Sleek, contemporary, and feminine, the Droplet Ring is the subtle statement every minimalist wants. Its unique shape sparkles beautifully in the light. Why We Love It: It's sophisticated without feeling too much. Price: ₦4,500, Where to Buy: Shop Elsa Lagos

6. White Rectangle Stone Ring

Slick, gold-plated, and a party night stunner. The White Rectangle Stone Ring is all about sophistication, sending any soaring look. Perfect For: Night outs, weddings, or when you just wanna feel classy. Price: ₦4,500, Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee

7. Green Resin & Gold Statement Ring

For a pop of colour with sophistication, look no further. The Green Resin & Gold Statement Ring combines bold resin with a gold stripe, creating a trendy contrast. Why It’s a Must-Have: It’s fun, new, and Instagram-worthy. Price: ₦4,800, Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee

8. Croissant Chunky Drop Stainless Steel Open Ring – Gold

This ring is a statement piece. Curved in a croissant-like shape, this open ring offers your jewellery a subtle, curved element. The gold-plated stainless steel makes it glow. Bonus: Adjustable and hypoallergenic; perfect for everyday wear. Price: ₦9,300, Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee

9. Chunky Stainless Steel Open Ring with Dual Balls – Gold

Edgy and trendy, this ring boasts two rounded orbs at opposite ends of an open band. The look screams fashion-forward and can be paired with casual and glamorous clothing. Style Tip: Pair it with smaller rings to balance out your look. Price: ₦8,300, Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee.

10. Ace Ring

The Ace Ring is minimalist and elegant. With clean lines and a glossy finish, it's an instant favourite among those who appreciate subtle style. Best Paired With: A monochrome outfit or an all-black look. Price: ₦3,500, Where to Buy: Shop Elsa Lagos

11. Oil-Painted Ring

If you're an artsy, quirky kind of person, the Oil-Painted Ring is your new best friend. The painted finish means that every ring is slightly different, making you own a one-of-a-kind piece. Why We Recommend It: It adds a splash of creativity to even the simplest look. Price: ₦8,000, Where to Buy: Shop Elsa Lagos

12. Midnight Swirl Statement Ring

The Midnight Swirl Statement Ring is a gold statement ring that refuses to be ignored. A bold oval explosion of electroformed beads, it’s got texture, shine, and all the attitude. It’s like wearing a mic drop on your finger, perfect for anyone who talks with their hands (and means every word). Pop it on and let your jewelry do the drama. Where It Shines: Evening events or with a fashionable cocktail dress. Price: ₦4,500, Where to Buy: Shop Elsa Lagos

13. Synthetic Crystal Stone Hexagonal Wire Ring – Brown

This organic and natural ring features a crystal-like stone in a wire-wrap style. The brown hue adds a natural, earthy flavour to your outfit. Style Tip: Pair it with linen fabrics and neutral colors for an earthy fashion look. Price: ₦3,800, Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee

14. Floral Chunky Ring

Delicate yet durable, the floral chunky ring is a playful, cute addition that brings a touch of femininity to your style. It’s great for brunch on the weekends or for daily adventures. Why You Need It: It adds a gentle, whimsical touch to your style. Price: ₦3,000, Where to Buy: Shop Onias Closet

Chunky rings are not just a trend, they’re a style and personality statement. With so many cheap options for under ₦15k, there really is no excuse not to treat yourself.