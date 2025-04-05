Ring Lights That’ll Make Your Selfies & Videos Instantly Better

Capturing the perfect selfie or creating high-quality videos often relies on one important element: lighting. Ring lights have become indispensable tools for influencers, makeup artists, content creators, and anyone looking to improve their visual content. Below, we’ve curated a selection of top-rated ring lights. Each recommendation includes insights into their features and practical applications to help you make an informed choice.

1. Neewer 18-inch LED Ring Light Kit

Imagine you’re preparing for a professional photo shoot or a live-streaming session. This Neewer 18-inch LED Ring Light Kit offers powerful illumination with adjustable color temperatures ranging from 3200K to 5500K. It allows you to switch between warm and cool lighting to match your environment. Its large size ensures even light distribution, eliminating harsh shadows

The kit includes a sturdy stand, smartphone holder, and carrying bag, making it versatile and portable. Users praise its durability and the flattering light it casts, effortlessly enhancing facial features.​ Price: ₦266,064 Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy.

2. Lume Cube Ring Light Pro

The Lume Cube Ring Light Pro stands out for those looking for professional-grade lighting. If you picture yourself filming a makeup tutorial or a high-quality vlog; this ring light provides a color temperature range of 3200K to 5600K, allowing precise control over your lighting environment. It operates both on mains power and an integrated Li-Ion battery , providing up to 120 minutes of wireless use.

The intelligent settings readout and remote control enhance user experience, making adjustments seamless. Although it's pricier than some competitors, some users find the investment worthwhile for its superior performance and build quality. Price: was ₦500,000, Now, ₦379,000. Where To Buy: Selar

3. QIAYA Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand and Phone Holder

If you’re venturing into content creation and need an affordable yet effective lighting solution, the QIAYA Selfie Ring Light is a great choice. Envision setting up for your first live stream; this kit comes with an attachable tripod and phone holder, facilitating hands-free operation. It also includes a Bluetooth remote compatible with both iPhone and Android devices.

Despite its lightweight design, it delivers impressive brightness, enhancing your on-camera presence. Users have noted a slight humming noise during operation, but this minor drawback doesn’t overshadow its overall value. Price: ₦83,994 Where To Buy: Ubuy .

4. UBeesize 10 Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Cell Phone Holder

Imagine you’re about to go live on social media from your bedroom. The UBeesize 10 Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Cell Phone Holder offers three color modes: warm white, warm yellow, and white, each with 11 adjustable brightness levels.

It includes a universal phone holder and a rotatable head , making it compatible with iPhone and Android devices. The tripod can also be converted into a selfie stick, adding convenience. Users appreciate its lightweight design and easy assembly, making it a go-to for impromptu shoots. Price: ₦66,953. Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy

5. 22-Inch Ring Light

You’re setting up for a professional photo shoot in your home studio. The 22-inch ring light from Ringlightbytt is packed with features suitable for various purposes, including YouTube videos and live streaming. It has three phone holders, a 7-foot tripod stand, an adaptor plug, 3-inch built-in filters, and a carrying bag for easy transport.

It provides adjustable color temperature color filters: warm, white and yellow. The package also includes a stand, sturdy knob, IR remote control, and can also be operated with the screen panel. ​ Price: ₦50,000. Where To Buy: Shop Ring Light by TT.

6. 10-Inches RGB Ring Light

You’re a TikTok creator looking for studio-quality lighting at home. The 10-inch RGB Ring Light is excellent for vlogging and TikTok, as it adjusts brightness to protect your eyes during extended filming sessions.

It has a colored and adjustable filter light: white, orange, and dim. It comes with a phone holder, a 7-inch free adjustable tripod stand, and a rotating ball head that allows you to either bend it downward or straighten it. Its bundled shoe adapter perfectly keeps most mirrorless and DSLR cameras in place, ensuring a fast and durable setup.​ Price: ₦15,000 Where To Buy: Shop Ring Light Store

7. Ring Light

With an adjustable color temperature (3000K–6000K) and 11 brightness levels, you can get the perfect lighting for any mood or time of day. It comes with everything you need—a tripod stand, two phone holders, a Bluetooth remote, and it’s USB-powered, so you can use it anywhere.

Whether you’re filming, going live, or taking selfies, this setup makes everything look more polished and professional.



Price: ₦44,999 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia