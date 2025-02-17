6 Best Phone Tripod Stands for Content Creators

As content creation continues its explosive growth worldwide, the right tools become as important as your vision. Quality content can open doors to endless opportunities. When capturing that perfect shot, your smartphone is often your best friend. But even the best phone needs a little help to shoot steady and smooth, which is where a trusty tripod comes in.

Nigerian content creators embrace video platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook to share their unique stories. You could be vlogging your daily adventures, recording tutorials, or showing off your outfit. Having a stable base to set up your phone or professional camera is important.

A good tripod doesn’t just hold your device—it allows you to experiment with angles, capture dynamic time-lapses, and even free up your hands to create more engaging content.

1. UBeesize Extendable Tripod Stand with Wireless Remote

If you're using a DSLR, action camera, or smartphone, this UBeesize Octopus Tripod holds your device firmly in place. It is efficient for travel, vlogging, and live streaming. The six-section extendable design lets you switch between tripod and selfie stick modes in seconds.

With a 360° rotatable ball head, you can easily adjust angles for portrait or landscape shots. The phone clip fits devices from 2.7 to 5.7 inches wide, and the included GoPro adapter makes it compatible with a range of cameras. A wireless remote lets you snap photos from a distance. No apps are required. This tripod folds to fit in your bag, so it's always ready when needed.

The UBeesize Extendable Tripod Stand has an impressive extendable height that is great for capturing full-body shots. One of my favourite features is its wireless remote control, which allows you to record without rushing back to your phone. Price: ₦102,835. Where to Buy: Shop UBuy

2. Yunfeng Tripod 3388- Phone & Camera Tripod Stand With Remote

Next on the list is the Yunfeng Tripod 3388. It has a Bluetooth remote shutter that can trigger a smartphone’s camera shutter. This product is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. The tripod can also be rotated 360°. Price: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: Shop Strix .

3. TTX-6218 Tripod for Mobile Phone & Camera With Bluetooth Remote Shutter

The TTX-6218 Tripod is made from aluminium and ABS, making it easy to carry. The tripod has an adjustable height range of 45 cm to 128 cm. The phone holder, lined with a soft cushion, protects your device while keeping it secure. This device supports both smartphones and cameras, with a standard 1/4-inch screw.

This tripod allows for 360° rotation. Its fast-release leg locks simplify height adjustments, and its non-slip feet provide stability on different surfaces. It also has a Bluetooth remote and a carrying bag for easy transport. Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop Strix .

4. Fotopro UFO2 Flexible Tripod

The Fotopro UFO2 Flexible Tripod has rubber-coated legs. Its 360-degree ° swivel ball head lets you switch between landscape and portrait modes, allowing you to capture from any angle.

This tripod is compatible with Android and iOS. Its Bluetooth technology is inbuilt, so you can easily connect it to your phone for remote-controlled shooting. Weighing just 0.28kg, it’s lightweight, compact, and easily fits into your bag, making it great for travel. Price: ₦145,881. Where to Buy: Shop UBuy .

5. DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal Stabilizer

While not a traditional tripod stand, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 deserves an honourable mention for content creators who want smooth, cinematic footage from their smartphones. This gimbal keeps your phone steady no matter how much you move and folds into a more compact unit. It also comes with features like ActiveTrack 4.0 and creative shooting modes. Price: ₦289,550. Where to Buy: Shop Konga .

6. WEIFENG Professional Camera/Camcorder Tripod

The WEIFENG Tripod has a pan head designed for outdoor photography. The handle has a secured clip that double-secures your camera from accidentally dropping. It also has a pull-out button angling adjustment that allows you to adjust each leg of the tripod. Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop Strix .

What makes these products even better is that they’re not just designed for creators in high-tech studios; they’re accessible to every content creator in Nigeria. The right tripod should open you to more ideas.

Have you seen those videos where the creator rushes to save their device from falling down? They are hilarious, but consider what happens if the creator isn’t able to save their device. Inevitably, they will need to start all over. A good tripod takes away that worry.

