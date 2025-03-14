What Running Beauty Hut Africa Taught Subuola Oyeleye About Success

Subuola Oyeleye walked into the room with calm confidence. As the founder and CEO of Beauty Hut Africa, Nigeria’s first venture-backed beauty retail startup, she’s the woman bridging the gap between global beauty brands and African consumers. Today, she was here to discuss not only the business of beauty but also ambition, lessons learned, and why patience is just as important as strategy. Before we discussed beauty and business, I asked if there was anything about herself that people would be surprised to learn.

“I wasn’t ready for that,” She said, laughing. “People are often surprised to learn that I was originally on the path to becoming a doctor. I was pre-med in university before making the bold decision to switch careers and pursue beauty. Looking back, I can’t even imagine myself in medicine now—but that shift was the first step toward building Beauty Hut Africa.”

Was there a specific moment when she knew this was it? That you had to do this?

Yes, it was when I launched the first version of Beauty Hut, Skin Science, and saw the overwhelming response. The demand, the engagement, and the excitement from customers made it clear that there was a huge gap in the market and that African beauty consumers were looking for something more. That was the moment I knew I had to go all in. But before doing that, I wanted to gain more experience in the industry, so I worked with global beauty brands and retailers. By 2023, I felt fully convinced that it was time to bring Beauty Hut Africa to life.

So when that moment came, did you have a grand plan, or did you just dive in?

The first thing I did was research and validation. I didn’t just dive in blindly—I wanted to make sure there was a real market need and that I could create something different and valuable. My background in beauty retail gave me insight into how global players like Sephora and Boots operate, so I studied how their models could be adapted for the African market. I also spoke to beauty brands, potential customers, and retailers to ensure that both supply (brand partnerships) and demand (beauty lovers) would align before making any big moves. Once I was truly convinced that this was the right path, I made a bold decision—I quit my job and went all in. I knew that to build something impactful, I had to give it my full attention. That leap of faith set everything in motion.

What were the biggest gaps in the Nigerian beauty market that you saw and wanted to fix?

I saw two major gaps. First, limited access to global and local brands—international brands were scarce or overpriced, while African brands lacked visibility. Secondly, there was a very fragmented shopping experience—customers struggled with authenticity and consistency. These are primarily what we set out to solve.

How is social media changing the way Nigerians shop for beauty?

Social media is huge. It drives both product discovery and purchasing decisions. Nigerian consumers are now more experimental, informed, and eager to try trending products. But with so much information, there’s still a trust gap—people want guidance on what truly works for them.



That’s where Beauty Hut Africa comes in. We don’t just follow trends; we help consumers navigate them through expert curation and authentic product recommendations.

You’ve been at this for a while now—what’s been the most surprising lesson you’ve learned?

As an entrepreneur, one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that not everyone will see the vision right away. Some people won’t believe in your idea until it’s successful. Learning to stay confident in my mission regardless has been crucial. But more specifically to beauty? Community is everything. I always knew that product selection and retail strategy were important, but I didn’t realize just how much community drives success in beauty. Consumers don’t just buy products—they want to feel seen, heard, and part of something bigger. Building Beauty Hut Africa, I’ve learned that fostering genuine connections with customers, creators, and brand partners is just as important as selling great products. The most successful beauty brands aren’t just transactional—they build trust, loyalty, and culture.

Where do you see Beauty Hut Africa in the next five years?

I see Beauty Hut Africa becoming the leading beauty retail powerhouse in Nigeria and expanding into other markets. We’ll keep bridging the gap between global beauty brands and African consumers while championing local brands and providing them with the support they need to scale. Beyond retail, I see Beauty Hut at the forefront of innovation, leveraging technology to enhance personalization, convenience, and accessibility. Outside of retail, we’re building a platform that empowers, educates, and invests in the future of beauty in Africa—whether through community-driven initiatives, strategic partnerships, or funding and business opportunities for beauty entrepreneurs. I’m really excited for what the future holds.

What’s your advice for beauty entrepreneurs looking to break into retail and distribution?

Start with a strong foundation and be relentless about execution. Retail and distribution are tough, so before diving in, understand your market inside out. Research consumer behaviour, pricing, supply chain logistics, and brand partnerships. Prove demand first—whether through a small-scale launch, pop-ups, or online sales—before scaling.

If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice before launching Beauty Hut, what would it be?

Building something great takes time. Patience, strategy, and resilience are just as important as ambition. In the beginning, I wanted everything to happen fast, but I’ve learned that sustainable growth requires patience, strategy, and adaptability. Not every opportunity is the right one, and not every challenge means failure. I’d remind myself to trust the process, ask for help when needed, and focus on building a solid foundation rather than chasing rapid expansion. As they say, ‘The journey is just as important as the destination.

What’s a beauty product you personally can’t live without?

This always changes, but right now, I’m obsessed with the Zero Pore Exfoliating Pads from Medicube—they recently launched at Beauty Hut, and they’ve been a game-changer for my skin texture!

These dual-textured facial pads are infused with Salicylic Acid (BHA), AHA, and patented pore-care ingredients to gently exfoliate, remove excess sebum, and refine the appearance of pores.



