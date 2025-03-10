Meet Olivia Adegoke, the Heart Behind Salt & Pepper

I first heard of Salt & Pepper in 2022, when their name appeared in an Eat Drink Lagos review of their Red Jollof rice. By then, Salt & Pepper had been operating for about four years, starting in 2018.

This year, Salt & Pepper will be celebrating its seventh anniversary, so I sat down with Olivia Adegoke, the heart, soul, and innovator behind the company, to discuss her journey from home cook to co-founder of one of Lagos’ most talked-about catering companies. Olivia’s wit, warmth, and genuine passion came through brilliantly.

Before we got into the nitty-gritty of running a bustling kitchen, I asked Olivia if something about her would catch people off guard. She confessed, “Hmm, that I can actually sing.” Thanks to her dad's record collection and time in the school and university choir, music has always been a part of her life.

Cooking Up a Dream

Salt & Pepper might now be a full-blown catering business, but it started as a home cook’s haven. What sparked that love for cooking? Olivia’s eyes lit up as she recalled her early days, “Ever since I was a young girl, cooking shows had me completely hooked. I’d sit for hours watching MasterChef, Rachael Ray, Come Dine with Me—pretty much anything food-related— completely mesmerised by the magic happening in the kitchen. But I wasn’t just watching; I was taking notes, soaking in every detail.”

She described dashing off to the store with her allowance, gathering ingredients to experiment in her kitchen. “Sometimes it was a masterpiece, other times… Well, let’s just say it was a learning experience!” she laughed. For Olivia, food was not just about taste but about sharing a piece of herself with others.

Family, Faith, and a Dash of Fun

It quickly became apparent to me that running Salt & Pepper isn’t just about whipping up dishes for Olivia. It’s about nurturing relationships. Although her team might have started out with her and her partner, Salt & Pepper currently boasts a team of 14 men and women.

I could talk about relationships all day—seriously! But not just any relationships—I mean positive ones. I always say this: I am nothing without God, and of course, my team. I’ve been incredibly blessed with a group of people who are just as passionate about the Salt and Pepper brand as I am. They don’t just work for the vision—I truly feel like they carry it with me. And that’s because we’re more than just coworkers; we’re family.

At Salt & Pepper, work is done through open communication, shared celebrations, and even prayer sessions. This is a refreshing reminder that behind every successful business is a close-knit group that genuinely cares. “Whether it’s team activities or just celebrating each other’s wins, I’m big on making sure everyone feels seen and appreciated. Because when one of us wins, we all win,” She says.

Bumps on the Road (And How to Keep Moving Forward)

No journey is without its bumps. While COVID-19 was a monumental challenge, Olivia quickly pointed out that it wasn’t the only one. “We started in a small home kitchen—humble beginnings, right? Then, we moved to a rented space, but it just wasn’t a good fit. Eventually, we found another kitchen that I really liked, and just when things felt right —boom—we had to move out again,” she recalled.

From humble beginnings in a home kitchen to a series of less-than-ideal rented spaces, each setback was a lesson. “Now, we’re building our own kitchen on one of our own properties, and I couldn’t be more grateful.” She tells me. “This time, we get to plan and organize everything exactly how we want it, no compromises. It’s been a long road, but I know it’s going to be so worth it in the end!”

Personal Growth, One Dish at a Time

When I asked how the demands of running a catering company have shaped her personally, Olivia became reflective. “Every time I look back at where I started and compare it to where I am today, all I can feel is gratitude,” she shared. She described a journey of self-discovery—from seeking constant acceptance to learning to be content in her own skin.

I’ve come to understand something important—life isn’t a straight, upward climb. It’s a graph with highs, lows, unexpected turns, and steady moments in between. But as long as I have breath in my lungs, my close-knit circle of family and friends, and the willingness to work hard, I know I’ll be okay. I trust in God’s timing, and that’s enough for me.

Embracing the Business Side of Passion

Not long ago, Olivia didn’t see herself as a “businesswoman.” But hitting the five-year milestone with Salt & Pepper changed everything. “Oh, the moment it hit me... I’m actually doing this business thing!” she exclaimed. She's fully embraced the role, from making tough hiring decisions to even dipping into her own pocket during cash flow crunches. It’s not always glamorous, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

There’s the not-so-glamorous side, paying dues to different associations, sacrificing personal benefits just to invest in new equipment, all in the name of efficiency and growth. And you know what? I wouldn’t change a thing. Because, yes! I am a businesswoman.

Standing Out in Lagos’ Buzzing Food Scene

In a city where food vendors pop up every other day, I asked how she keeps Salt & Pepper ahead of the curve. Olivia broke it down into a recipe of authenticity, creativity, and smart business moves. “People can tell when food is made with love. We have had to stay true to our brand and always deliver quality meals,” Olivia tells us. “These keep our customers coming back. Our goal is ‘putting a smile in the bellies of all our customers’.”

Per Olivia, Salt & Pepper also wants “to stand out, so whether it’s introducing new menu items, putting a fun twist on a classic dish, or even creating an experience around our meals, we do it because people love something different.”

We have a story, a mission, a goal, a deeper reason behind what we do. When people connect with Salt and Pepper, they don’t just become our customers; they become part of our community. We are designed to impact lives and support those who can not support themselves. I believe Salt and Pepper started from a place of passion for food to making money, and now giving back and helping our community in different ways.

The Ever-Changing Menu and a Dish Worth Raving About

Curious about how they decide what stays on the menu, Olivia explained, “Typically, we look at the biggest sellers on the menu, what most customers ask for and what they keep ordering. Sometimes, we switch up a best seller with other add-ons so the meals don’t get boring, not just to the customers, but also to us.”

She even shared a funny tale about the S&P Akara prawns, a dish she was excited about but had to pull because it wasn’t quite delivery-proof. “It’s basically well-seasoned butterfly prawns coated with blended bean batter and a spicy sauce to go with it. We are not yet satisfied with its final outcome and how long it would last if packed for delivery,” she joked.

But if you’re ever in doubt about what to try, Olivia’s recommendation is clear: “Our Red Jollof, with Sweet Chili Turkey, Sweet Corn on a cob, and our signature asun rolls.” She’s right.

Driving Change Beyond the Kitchen

Finally, I asked how Salt & Pepper is making a difference for women in Africa. Olivia’s response was passionate: “We’re all about empowerment.” It’s not just about cooking—it’s about showing women they can own their space as chefs, leaders, and innovators. From hiring and training to mentoring and even candid discussions about life and relationships, Salt & Pepper is a community where success is shared, and every win is a win for all.

Walking away from our chat, I was inspired by Olivia’s blend of humour, heart, and hard-won wisdom. Her story isn’t just about food but creativity, hard work and the power of community. And if there’s one thing I learned, it’s that behind every great meal is a story worth savouring.

When it came to advice for women stepping into the industry, her words were heartfelt and empowering. “Just be your own creative self. Never envy another woman’s journey. We are all beautifully created for greatness, and by envying someone else’s journey, you tend to lose out on your own creatively. The world would lose out on the gift of you. Encourage and support every woman in her own time of success, and when yours comes, others will rejoice with you.”