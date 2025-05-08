Chunky sneakers have moved from streetwear to the fashion limelight , popping up in everything from high-fashion editorials to daily wardrobes. Their striking, oversized silhouette gives a cool vibe, making them a favourite among anyone who wants comfort without losing style . While it's easy to style chunky sneakers with jeans, pairing them with dresses and skirts requires a little more fashion creativity. The great news? It's more straightforward than it seems.

Here, we'll show you how to pair chunky sneakers with different types of skirts and dresses using real wardrobe pieces that you can purchase today. Whether you're dressing up for brunch or just going out for some shopping, this article is for you.

Why Chunky Sneakers Work with Dresses and Skirts

Chunky sneakers add a casual, sporty flair to more feminine pieces like dresses and skirts. Combining sneakers with dresses and skirts gives your outfit a modern, fashion-forward look. They're also comfortable; you can walk all day without aching feet, which makes them ideal for on-the-go days, travelling, or daily affairs.

When dressed appropriately, chunky sneakers can pair with both casual and formal items. The trick is to achieve balance in proportion, play around with colour, and choose the appropriate silhouette. Let's find out how to do that with specific outfit elements and sneaker styles.

1. Chelsea Mini Dress + Light Blue and White Chunky Sneakers

The Chelsea Mini Dress is a playful dress featuring puffed sleeves, a sweetheart neck, and a ruffled hem. Its bold abstract print in pink and coral hues makes it flirty and dreamy. Alone, it is already a stunner’s best friend, so adding sneakers to this bold fashion statement should be done with extreme caution. Price: ₦35,000, Where to Buy: Shop Ziva Lagos Match this gorgeous beauty with a Light Blue and White Chunky sneaker.

The white and pale blue colour scheme keeps the dress’ boldness at bay without doing too much. Add some minimalist accessories like gold hoops or a dainty pendant necklace.

Keep the bag neutral (beige, cream, or pale pink) to balance the brightness of the dress. This is perfect for brunch, daytime celebrations, or a night out on a low-key date. Price: ₦28,000, Where to Buy: Shop Mohairven

2. Molly Cream Long Flair Skirt Set + Revolution 5 Running Shoes in White

The Molly Cream Long Flair Skirt Set is understated and sophisticated with ease. The flared skirt adds drama and movement, and the soft cream colour adds a clean, bold finish. Price: ₦38,500. Where to Buy: Shop STYLEINLAGOS

Match this look with the Revolution 5 Running Shoes in White for a monochrome look. Tuck in or add a knot at the top of the skirt to create a defined waist.

Pair with oversized sunglasses and a structured handbag for a classy finish. This is a transition-to-weekend, casual, look-friendly outfit. Price: ₦100,513. Where to Buy: Shop Garmspot

3. Long Bodycon White Dress + Nude Pink Chunky Sneakers

Long Bodycon White Dress is simple and beautiful, hugging every curve to give the body a flawless silhouette. It’s such a minimalist canvas where accessories and shoes take the spotlight. Price: ₦37,584, Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Match with the Nude Pink Chunky Sneakers. Layer with a cropped denim jacket or bomber for depth.

Make statement sunglasses and a soft pink or beige crossbody bag. This nude pink sneaker adds the contrast without reducing the look, making it neat and not sporty. This look is great for a dinner, rooftop party, or city stroll. Price: ₦85,000, Where to Buy: Shop Sneakers.ng

4. Short Bodycon Skirt + Chunky Lace-Up White Sport Sneakers

This short bodycon skirt is designed for occasion dressing, but it can easily be dressed down. Its figure-hugging silhouette is balanced perfectly by chunky footwear. Price: ₦5000, Where to Buy: Shop Debra's Grace

Pair with the Adidas Falcon in Pink. Price: ₦98,500. Where to Buy: Shop BCode Pair with a strapless or off-the-shoulder top for a sleek upper cut.

Slide over a light jacket or loose-fit button-down for layering.

Keep accessories minimal but chic; something like a chain belt or tiny shoulder bag. This look is ideal for fashionable errand runs, daytime parties, or live shows.

Style Tips to Make the Look Work Every Time

Thick sneakers are all about adding volume. Balance them out with flared or fitted pieces.

Choose sneakers that complement or contrast with the colours in your outfit.

Get crafty with accessories by adding a bold bag, piled-up jewellery, or fashionable sunglasses.

These looks are bold and complementary. Don’t forget to add your confidence to the styling!