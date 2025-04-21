5 Northern Aphrodisiacs You Need to Try

There’s something deeply captivating about natural remedies that have stood the test of time. In Northern Nigeria, traditional aphrodisiacs are not just folk tales whispered from one generation to the next—they're part of a rich cultural heritage and everyday wellness rituals. Whether you're drawn to them for their health benefits or their rumoured romantic magic, these ingredients offer tradition and temptation in one scoop.

In this article, we dive into five popular Northern aphrodisiacs you need to try—each packed with natural goodness, centuries of history, and a little spice.

1. Dates

Dates, or "dabino" as they are known in Hausa, are soft, chewy fruits loaded with natural sugars, fibre, and essential nutrients. In Northern Nigerian tradition, dates are considered a powerful natural aphrodisiac. They boost energy, improve stamina, and enhance overall vitality. They are a go-to snack not just for breaking fasts during Ramadan but also for strengthening intimate moments.

They are high in antioxidants and essential minerals, help regulate hormones, and provide sustained energy. Dates are eaten fresh, dried, or soaked overnight. In many homes, they're blended into smoothies, ground into pastes, or enjoyed as a snack.

Recipe to Try: Date Energy Tea

Ingredients

5-7 pitted dates

1 tsp cinnamon

1 clove (optional)

1 cup hot water

Method

Blend the dates with hot water and cinnamon.

Add the clove

Stir well and allow it to steep for 5 minutes.

Strain and sip warm.

This naturally sweet tea boosts energy and may gently spark desire. Price: ₦3,500, Where to Buy Dates (850g): Shop Supermart Nigeria

2. Tiger Nuts

Tiger nuts, locally called "aya", are tiny tubers with a nutty, sweet flavour. Don't be fooled by their size—these powerhouse snacks are renowned for their aphrodisiac qualities. Tiger nuts are rich in fibre, magnesium, and amino acids. They are believed to enhance libido, increase sperm count, and improve overall reproductive health. They are also a great natural energy source, promote heart and digestive health, and improve libido and fertility. Tiger nuts are enjoyed raw, roasted, or soaked. They're also a key ingredient in many Northern drinks and health tonics.

Recipe to Try: Tiger Nut Milk (Kunu Aya)

Ingredients

1 cup soaked tiger nuts

5-7 dates (for sweetness)

1 small piece of ginger

Water as needed

Method

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Strain using a fine sieve or cheesecloth.

Chill and serve cold.

This rich, creamy drink is not just delicious—it’s also an aphrodisiac powerhouse. Price: ₦1,200, Where to Buy Tigernuts (850g): Shop Supermart Nigeria

3. Goron Tula

Goron Tula, often called "African Chewing Gum", is a sticky, fleshy fruit found mainly in Gombe and Bauchi states. It's known for its chewy texture and powerful effect on women’s libido. In traditional Hausa medicine, Goron Tula is believed to cleanse the womb, balance hormones, and boost relationship intimacy. They improve vaginal wetness and cleanliness, balance hormones, and enhance libido, especially in women. Most people chew the fruit raw or soak it in water to soften it. It's also used in teas and herbal infusions.

Recipe to Try: Goron Tula Herbal Tea

Ingredients

2-3 Goron Tula fruits

1 tsp cloves

1 small piece of ginger

2 cups water

Method

Boil all ingredients for 10–15 minutes

Let it cool slightly

Strain and drink warm.

It’s often enjoyed in the evenings for its soothing and stimulating effects. Price: ₦8,000, Where to Buy Goron Tula (25 Pieces): Shop 24 Hours Market

4. Baobab Leaves

While the baobab fruit is more commonly known, the leaves of the baobab tree (known as “kuka” in Hausa) hold a treasure trove of health benefits. They are rich in calcium, iron, and antioxidants. Traditionally, baobab leaves are believed to strengthen the body and improve blood flow, two essential components of a healthy romantic life. They are rich in iron and calcium and may increase sexual vitality. Baobab leaves are usually dried and ground into powder, then added to soups (like Miyan Kuka), teas, or stews.

Recipe to Try: Baobab Leaf Soup (Miyan Kuka)

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of baobab leaf powder

1 cup beef or lamb stock

1 teaspoon of ground pepper

1 tablespoon of ground crayfish (optional)

Palm oil, seasoning, salt to taste

Method

Heat the stock

Add the oil, spices, and crayfish

Stir in baobab powder gradually to avoid lumps

Cook until thickened

Serve with tuwo or fufu.

Though not sweet, it’s considered revitalising and strengthening. Price: ₦4,500, Where to Buy Baobab Powder (200g): Shop Agas Wholesome

5. Cloves

Cloves (called "kanumfari" in Hausa) are small but mighty. These dried flower buds have a spicy, aromatic flavour and are widely known for their medicinal properties. In Northern Nigerian traditions, cloves are used to warm the body, increase stamina, and stir passion. Cloves boost circulation, stimulate digestion and energy, and are a natural aphrodisiac that enhances stamina. They are boiled in teas, ground into spice mixes, or used to infuse drinks and desserts.

Recipe to Try: Clove Spiced Tea

Ingredients

1 tsp whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 piece of dried ginger

2 cups water

Method

Boil all ingredients for 10–15 minutes

Strain and sip slowly.

This tea is warming, spicy, and said to heighten the senses. Price: ₦4,420, Where to Buy Baobab Powder (200g): Shop Supermart Nigeria