Night Creams That Brighten and Hydrate While You Sleep

There's nothing that shouts "I've got my life together" like waking up with glowing, rested skin. While your skin is hard at work doing the heavy lifting of regeneration at night, the least you can do is give it a little help. That's where night creams come in, specifically the glow-inducing ones that get to work while you're sleeping. If your evening moisturiser is more of a bog-standard moisturiser than an alchemical skin-reviver , it might be time to upgrade. We've searched for the best night creams that not only hydrate but also leave you looking radiant, as if you slept on Egyptian cotton sheets. From brightening to barrier-repairing, these creams address every skin issue.

What Makes a Night Cream Worth It

Night creams tend to be thicker than day creams, as they are formulated to align with the natural nighttime cycle of skin renewal. While you sleep, your skin is in recovery mode, remodelling collagen, regenerating cells, and repairing damage from pollution and UV exposure . The best night creams contain: Hyaluronic Acid to intensely hydrate and plump

Niacinamide to brighten and calm redness

Retinol or Peptides to activate skin renewal

Ceramides and Fatty Acids to repair the skin barrier

Antioxidants to fight free radical damage Whether you're dealing with dryness, dullness, fine lines, or need a little extra glow, the right night cream can make all the difference.

1. CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide

If your skin is stressed out and tired, this night cream is the beauty sleep companion you've been lacking. Developed with a blend of three key ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and biomimetic peptides, this rich yet non-comedogenic cream helps quench, restore, and fortify your skin barrier during your beauty sleep. The ingredients in this night cream gently nourish your skin, leaving it supple, plump, and radiant by morning. Ideal for all skin types, particularly dry or impaired skin Price: ₦30,600, Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty

2. Olay Retinol 24 Smoothing Nighttime Body Lotion + Vitamin B3

Technically, it is a body lotion, but your skin will thank you. This silky, retinol-enriched lotion combines Olay's legendary Vitamin B3 Complex and Retinol to deeply moisturise and soften skin from head to toe. Clinically proven to improve skin texture in just seven nights. Perfect for a full body glow-up and softening dry, dull areas Price: ₦17,500, Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty

3. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Cream

This one's for the hydration addicts who can't sleep without their skin soaking up the moisture. Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Night Cream utilizes a next-generation NMF (Natural Moisturising Factor) complex, which provides nine times more moisture and strengthens the skin barrier by up to 80%. Intense plumping, softening, and glow-enhancing overnight is guaranteed. Best for dehydrated or sensitive skin. Price: ₦19,350, Where to Buy: Shop Coco Rosey

4. Dr Rashel White Skin Fade Spots Night Cream

Want to get rid of dark spots and hyperpigmentation even when you sleep? Then this one's for you. Dr. Rashel's budget-friendly night cream features a potent blend of arbutin and niacinamide, two brightening agents that work together to even out skin tone and conceal discolouration. It doesn't just fade dark spots; it also moisturises and energises skin regeneration, so you wake up fresher and more radiant. It is best for dull skin with spots or acne marks. Price: ₦4,200, Where to Buy: Shop LuxBeauty

5. Nivea Perfect & Radiant Even Tone Night Cream

This classic bestseller contains Eventone Pure Active and Pro Vitamin B5 to trigger overnight skin regeneration. The reward? Brighter, more even-toned skin in the morning. It's an economical, gentle yet effective solution for those with a combination of normal skin types who have issues with uneven tone. Price: ₦8,650, Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty

6. Simple Age-Resisting Night Cream

If you love no-frills, neat, and clean skincare, then this is the one for you. Simple's Age-Resisting Night Cream combines antioxidant-rich green tea, vitamin E, and skin-soothing allantoin to boost skin renewal and combat early signs of ageing. It is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and suitable even for the most sensitive skin types. Price: ₦5,500, Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty

Glow-Up Tips

Want to achieve the most for your night cream? Here's how to maximise the glow: Apply on damp skin: This will allow it to trap more moisture.

Place your serums (such as hyaluronic acid or niacinamide) first, then seal with your night cream.

Don't forget to apply your skincare to your neck and chest.

Be patient with all skincare; results come with regular use.