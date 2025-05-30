The Best Nigerian Brands Making Cute and Functional Gym Wear

It appears that more homegrown clothing brands are catching on to the recent growth in the fit fam community and have taken up the challenge of catering to the similarly growing demand for stylish yet functional gym wear. Seeing smaller, local labels make waves in an industry typically dominated by international giants is a breath of fresh air. These activewear brands are setting trends and merging practicality with aesthetics to cater to the local climate and cultural style. If you’re looking for gym wear tailored to your style and our weather, these brands have got you covered. With sparkling designs, inclusive sizing, and fabrics built for tropical heat, they prove that fabulous fitness fashion doesn’t have to be imported.

1. Mora FIT

Mora FIT is the sister brand of the popular Nigerian fashion label, ShopMora. Offering pieces in a wide range of sizes, the brand delivers stylish, cute activewear options tailored to your needs. Beyond aesthetics, Mora FIT pieces are functional and designed with comfortable, weather-appropriate fabrics that support an active lifestyle. The brand offers a wide range of pieces, from sports bras, crop tops, and leggings to sports shorts, rompers, and coordinated two—or three-piece sets, ensuring there's something for everybody and every workout style. They offer pieces in different sizes up to XL and use a UK size guide. Explore Mora FIT’s complete activewear collection .

2. MoldMe By Molly

Moldme by Molly is another Nigerian activewear brand offering functional fits designed specifically for women who frequent the gym. Their pieces are made to keep you looking and feeling strong, even during the most intense workouts. From shapewear shorts and thongs to zip-up jackets, long- and short-sleeve tops, yoga pants, bra tops, and their signature Cloud crop and shorts, Moldme by Molly offers pieces that support both form and function. Sizes currently range from small to large, and you can choose to use a UK/AU, EU, or US size guide. Discover stylish and supportive activewear by Moldme by Molly .

3. Fit by Bunmi

Fit by Bunmi is where feasibility meets style. Founded in 2020 by fitness enthusiast and dancer Bunmi Olunloyo, this Lagos-based activewear brand promotes an active lifestyle while boosting confidence. The brand blends function with fashion and proudly celebrates local excellence. Fit by Bunmi has collaborated with some of Nigeria’s most inspiring athletes, like Tobi Amusan, to create pieces that are as empowering as they are stylish. The collection includes tank tops, two-piece sets, leggings, and long-sleeve tops, each designed to move with your body and keep you feeling strong. Fit by Bunmi is a size-inclusive brand. They offer a range of sizes, including S, M, L, XL, and occasionally XXL, catering to various body types. At the time of this update, the website is currently under maintenance. You can shop for your fits on the brand’s Instagram page .

4. Petals Lagos

Petals Lagos is a women-focused activewear brand that proudly balances utility and design. Since launching in 2021, they’ve been on a mission to create pieces that transition effortlessly from the gym to everyday life. If you're looking for a bodysuit, a onesie, or a sports bra and leggings combo, Petals Lagos delivers comfort without compromising performance. The brand also offers essential gym accessories like gloves, waist bags, and compression wraps, perfect for boosting your workout routine. Sizes are available up to XL, and a UK-based size guide is used. Browse workout-ready activewear from Petals Lagos .

5. DM Essentials

Another standout Nigerian activewear brand that combines affordability with quality. They are known for their lightweight fabrics and athletic designs, building a reputation for gym wear that’s not just stylish but effective. Perfect for intense workouts or everyday errands, their pieces are designed to move with you and keep you comfortable. The lineup includes leggings, sports shorts, jumpsuits, bra tops, sleek sets, and bodysuits in sizes XS to XXL. You can shop their collection directly on their website or via WhatsApp .

6. TOR Athletics

TOR Athletics brings a runway-ready edge to the world of gym wear. This Nigerian women’s activewear brand effortlessly fuses sporty elements with high fashion, making it a standout choice for style-conscious fitness lovers. Think zip-up bras that double as statement tops, bodysuits, leggings, and shorts made just for you. They’ve also got you covered with accessories like branded caps, resistance booty bands, and their eye-catching sensual mats. With sizes running up to XL, TOR Athletics makes space for a wide range of bodies to show up and show out in style. See what TOR Athletics has in store; visit their website today.

7. GFfitness Wear

GFfitness Wear combines affordability, comfort, and style, offering budget-friendly activewear for men and women. For men, the collection features clean-cut gym shirts and shorts built for ease. Women can choose from sports bras, leggings, tops, shorts, and coordinated sets, each designed to feel as good as it looks. With a user-friendly size guide available on their website in both UK and US formats, finding your perfect fit is simple.

Level up with GFfitness Wear ’s latest gym wear for your next workout.

How to Choose the Right Gym Wear