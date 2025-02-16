Kenwood Blender Review + Pricing in Nigeria

Kenwood is a globally renowned brand in food preparation. It is recognised for its high-quality kitchen appliances, including stand mixers, food processors, and blenders. With over 70 years of innovation and engineering, Kenwood has built a reputation for durability, performance, and sleek design. This review explores the features, specifications, and pricing of Kenwood blenders in Nigeria, helping you make an informed purchasing decision.

Kenwood Blender Types & Specifications

Kenwood offers a range of blenders suited for different kitchen needs. Below are two of their popular models:

1. Blend-X Compact Blender BLP31.A0WH

Blender Capacity: 1.6L

Working Liquid Capacity: 1.0L

Weight: 1.49kg

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Body Material: Plastic

Speeds: 2 Speeds + Pulse

Pulse Function: Allows controlled bursts of high-speed blending for better texture control.

2. Blend-X Fresh Blender BLP41.A0WH

Blender Capacity: 2.0L

Working Liquid Capacity: 1.5L

Weight: 1.96kg

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Body Material: Plastic

Speeds: 3 Speeds + Pulse

Ice Crushing Ability: Yes (Pre-set ice crush function included

Kenwood Hand Blenders

In addition to their countertop blenders, Kenwood also offers versatile hand blenders that deliver powerful performance for various blending tasks. Here are three key models:

1. Triblade System Pro Hand Blender HDM802SI

Model Code: 0W22111049

Speeds: Variable

Weight: 1.08kg

Wand Material: Metal

Accessories: A whisk, a puree & mashing tool, and a beaker with a lid.

2. Triblade System Hand Blender HDP404WH

Model Code: 0W22111013

Speeds: Variable

Weight: 1.6kg

Wand Material: Metal

Accessories: Includes a whisk, a chopper bowl with blade accessory, a puree & mashing tool, and a beaker.

3. Triblade XL+ Hand Blender HBM60.307GY

Model Code: 0W22111073

Speeds: Variable

Weight: 1.78kg

Accessories: Features a chopper, a whisk, a puree & mashing tool, and an easy pour beaker.

Performance & Features

Kenwood blenders are designed for versatility. They offer a range of speed settings to accommodate different textures and blending needs.

Speed Control

Some models have numbered speed settings, allowing users to increase blending speed from low to high gradually. A larger number of speeds means finer control over the blending process, suitable for smoothies, soups, and sauces.

Pulse Function

The pulse function provides short, powerful bursts of blending, which is especially useful for breaking down tougher ingredients or achieving a specific texture.

Ice Crushing Capability

Select models, such as the Blend-X Fresh Blender BLP41.A0WH, have a pre-set ice crush function, making them perfect for making frozen drinks and smoothies.

Warranty & After-Sales Support

Kenwood provides a minimum one-year warranty on its blenders, covering manufacturing defects. However, there aren’t official Kenwood stores in Nigeria, so the warranty option you get is based on the retailer you shop from. The same goes for Customer care services and After-sales support. The Kenwood official website also offers comprehensive answers to basic questions and detailed how-to guides, making it an invaluable resource for addressing frequently asked questions.

Pricing & Availability in Nigeria

Kenwood blenders are available at various prices depending on the model and retailer. Prices typically range from ₦40,000 to ₦130,000, and they fluctuate based on promotions, store locations, and import taxes.

Where to Buy

Kenwood blenders can be purchased from appliance stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms such as: Jumia Nigeria

Supermart

Jiji

Zitmall

Fairfurt

Jamarahome

Blender Safety & Usage Tips

To ensure longevity and safe operation, follow these guidelines when using a Kenwood blender: Always unplug the blender before cleaning or handling the blade assembly.

Never operate the blender without the lid securely in place.

Avoid blending hot liquids unless the model is designed for it.

Do not run the blender empty or exceed the recommended maximum capacity.

Keep the appliance out of reach of children and never leave it unattended while in use.

Use only original accessories and attachments to avoid damage.