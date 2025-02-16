Kenwood Blender Review + Pricing in Nigeria

Kenwood is a globally renowned brand in food preparation. It is recognised for its high-quality kitchen appliances, including stand mixers, food processors, and blenders. With over 70 years of innovation and engineering, Kenwood has built a reputation for durability, performance, and sleek design. This review explores the features, specifications, and pricing of Kenwood blenders in Nigeria, helping you make an informed purchasing decision.
Kenwood Blender Types & Specifications
Kenwood offers a range of blenders suited for different kitchen needs. Below are two of their popular models:
1. Blend-X Compact Blender BLP31.A0WH
Blender Capacity: 1.6L
Working Liquid Capacity: 1.0L
Weight: 1.49kg
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Body Material: Plastic
Speeds: 2 Speeds + Pulse
Pulse Function: Allows controlled bursts of high-speed blending for better texture control.
2. Blend-X Fresh Blender BLP41.A0WH
Blender Capacity: 2.0L
Working Liquid Capacity: 1.5L
Weight: 1.96kg
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Body Material: Plastic
Speeds: 3 Speeds + Pulse
Ice Crushing Ability: Yes (Pre-set ice crush function included
Kenwood Hand Blenders
In addition to their countertop blenders, Kenwood also offers versatile hand blenders that deliver powerful performance for various blending tasks. Here are three key models:
1. Triblade System Pro Hand Blender HDM802SI
Model Code: 0W22111049
Speeds: Variable
Weight: 1.08kg
Wand Material: Metal
Accessories: A whisk, a puree & mashing tool, and a beaker with a lid.
2. Triblade System Hand Blender HDP404WH
Model Code: 0W22111013
Speeds: Variable
Weight: 1.6kg
Wand Material: Metal
Accessories: Includes a whisk, a chopper bowl with blade accessory, a puree & mashing tool, and a beaker.
3. Triblade XL+ Hand Blender HBM60.307GY
Model Code: 0W22111073
Speeds: Variable
Weight: 1.78kg
Accessories: Features a chopper, a whisk, a puree & mashing tool, and an easy pour beaker.
Performance & Features
Kenwood blenders are designed for versatility. They offer a range of speed settings to accommodate different textures and blending needs.
Speed Control
Some models have numbered speed settings, allowing users to increase blending speed from low to high gradually. A larger number of speeds means finer control over the blending process, suitable for smoothies, soups, and sauces.
Pulse Function
The pulse function provides short, powerful bursts of blending, which is especially useful for breaking down tougher ingredients or achieving a specific texture.
Ice Crushing Capability
Select models, such as the Blend-X Fresh Blender BLP41.A0WH, have a pre-set ice crush function, making them perfect for making frozen drinks and smoothies.
Warranty & After-Sales Support
Kenwood provides a minimum one-year warranty on its blenders, covering manufacturing defects. However, there aren’t official Kenwood stores in Nigeria, so the warranty option you get is based on the retailer you shop from. The same goes for Customer care services and After-sales support.
The Kenwood official website also offers comprehensive answers to basic questions and detailed how-to guides, making it an invaluable resource for addressing frequently asked questions.
Pricing & Availability in Nigeria
Kenwood blenders are available at various prices depending on the model and retailer. Prices typically range from ₦40,000 to ₦130,000, and they fluctuate based on promotions, store locations, and import taxes.
Where to Buy
Kenwood blenders can be purchased from appliance stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms such as:
Blender Safety & Usage Tips
To ensure longevity and safe operation, follow these guidelines when using a Kenwood blender:
Always unplug the blender before cleaning or handling the blade assembly.
Never operate the blender without the lid securely in place.
Avoid blending hot liquids unless the model is designed for it.
Do not run the blender empty or exceed the recommended maximum capacity.
Keep the appliance out of reach of children and never leave it unattended while in use.
Use only original accessories and attachments to avoid damage.
Kenwood blenders are a great investment for anyone looking for durability, efficiency, and high performance in food preparation. Whether you need a compact blender for everyday use or a more powerful model with ice-crushing capabilities, Kenwood has options to suit various kitchen needs, making a Kenwood blender a worthy addition to any home kitchen.
Always purchase from official retailers for the best deals to ensure product authenticity and warranty coverage.