I first came across the Isntree Green Tea Fresh Toner while doomscrolling through TikTok, because that is the front and center of where every skincare hype begins these days. It kept popping up in videos recommending it for oily skin, and as an oily-skin girlie myself, I immediately took notes.

What sealed the deal for me, though, was when SkinSort scanned the product’s ingredient list and it came up as a match made in heaven for not just oily skin, but also rosacea and sensitive skin. That was my cue.

As someone managing rosacea , and who also has oily and reactive skin, I don’t approach skincare casually. I’m the kind of person who reads ingredients like I’m prepping for an exam. Let’s just say I have one too many times purchased a skincare product, only to find out that there’s an ingredient in it that I react negatively to, or it’s just not suitable for my skin.

Once bitten, twice shy. So now, I take my time and use days to research ingredients of skincare products I am considering buying. When I finally decided to test this toner, I went in with both curiosity and caution.

Product Overview

The Green Tea Fresh Toner is from Isntree, a Korean skincare brand that’s gained quite a bit of credibility in the sensitive-skin space. Founded in 2015, Isntree focuses on clean, non-toxic formulations free from nasties like parabens, sulphates, and phthalates. The brand prides itself on being gentle and effective, with a strong lean into plant-based ingredients like mugwort, onion, and of course, green tea.

The toner itself is formulated with 80% green tea extract sourced from Jeju Island. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and is known for its calming, anti-inflammatory benefits which is something that’s music to the ears of anyone with redness-prone skin. It’s also made with Anti Sebum P (HD). This is a formulation that helps absorb excess oil and it is excellent for oily and combination skin types.

The Ingredients

Let’s talk about the ingredients. This toner is a bit of a plant party. It contains: Green Tea Extract – A soothing, antioxidant-rich ingredient.

Centella Asiatica (Asiatic Pennywort) – healing and calming

Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract – anti-inflammatory

White Willow Bark Extract – a natural beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that gently exfoliates

Blueberry and Evening Primrose Extracts – for antioxidant support

Hydrolysed Hyaluronic Acid – for light hydration

Allantoin and Beta-Glucan – soothing, barrier-supportive It’s a thoughtful, well-layered formulation that focuses more on soothing and balancing than being aggressive.

Packaging and Texture

It comes in a brown plastic bottle with a white screw-top cap. It is simple, functional, and minimalistic, just like most K-beauty packaging. The liquid inside is a light brown, watery toner with a faint herbal scent. It’s not heavily fragranced, which I appreciate as someone sensitive to overpowering skincare smells.

For a 200ml bottle, I believe it would actually last for quite some time. I’ve been using it for close to two months now and I haven’t even used up to a quarter of the bottle. We love a good economical skincare product, especially in these trying times.

Application Experience

I used this toner twice daily (morning and night) for three weeks. I alternated between applying it with a cotton pad and just pressing it in with my palms. It absorbs quickly, with no sticky residue or that drying alcohol after-feel.

It’s not the kind of toner that needs you to sit in front of a fan or patting in endlessly for it to absorb. It sinks in and leaves a fresh, calm finish. Within a few minutes of application, I always noticed a subtle calming effect, especially when my skin felt flushed or tight.

Results Over Time

In the short term, the first few uses didn’t cause any irritation which is always my first checkpoint. It caused no redness, no burning, no sudden oil slicks. After 1 - 3 weeks, I noticed genuine improvement in oil control, especially on my nose. Usually by midday, my T-zone is in full shine mode, but this toner helped dial that down noticeably. It didn’t eliminate oil altogether (which I wouldn’t want anyway), but it made it manageable.

I also saw a reduction in tiny heat rashes I tend to get on my neck and jawline during hot weather which is honestly a pleasant bonus I wasn’t expecting. That said, it didn’t do much for breakouts, and it’s not marketed as an acne-fighting or brightening toner. It’s more about keeping things calm and balanced, which it does really well. It also layers beautifully with serums and moisturisers.

My skin felt more receptive to the rest of my routine, and I even found myself using less of my moisturiser because my skin already felt prepped and soothed.

Pros and Cons

Pros: Very calming and soothing

Reduces redness and irritation

Helps control oil production, especially on the nose

Very light and non-drying

Layers well with other skincare

Cons: Not hydrating enough for dry skin types or harsh weather

Doesn’t treat active acne or prevent breakouts

Not a brightening toner, it’s more for maintenance than transformation.

Would I repurchase? Yes, especially during the hotter months when oil control becomes a daily struggle. Who would I recommend it to? Anyone with oily, combination, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin is looking for a toner that gently soothes and calms their skin down. It will also be beneficial for anyone recovering from adverse reactions to overusing chemical exfoliants, such as glycolic acid. Basically, if your skin overreacts to everything, this toner is a safe bet.

Compared to other toners I’ve used, many of which either overdo it on exfoliation or feel too basic, this sits comfortably in the middle. It’s calming, balancing, and works well with a minimalist or active skincare routine.

Rating: 7/10