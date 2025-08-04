Is the Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus Worth It for ₦250k? What Nigerian Users Should Know

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus has been making waves lately; that curved display alone is enough to turn heads. With sleek looks, solid specs, and a few surprises, it’s the kind of phone that gets people talking. But beyond the surface, how does it hold up in everyday use? From binge-watching your favourite shows to late-night gaming sessions, content creation, social media scrolling, and quick selfies in good lighting, we know you need a reliable smartphone. So if you're wondering what this phone is really about, the good, the bad, and everything in between, you're in the right place. Here’s the full gist on the Hot 50 Pro Plus and whether it lives up to the hype.

1. First Impressions

At first glance, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus has a sleek, curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, minimal bezels, and an overall finish that makes it hard to believe it’s below ₦300k. It even packs dual JBL-tuned stereo speakers, a fast and reliable fingerprint scanner, and feels super lightweight at just 162g, perfect for long Netflix or YouTube sessions without wrist fatigue. While this phone boasts some great features, a reviewer on YouTube says that despite Infinix’s claim of Gorilla Glass protection, you’ll want to add a screen protector as soon as you unbox it, because the screen scratches easily. However, he also notes that the drop resistance of the Infinix 50 Pro Plus is surprisingly solid.

2. Display That Slaps

If display quality is a deal-breaker for you, the Hot 50 Pro Plus delivers in full. The AMOLED panel is Full HD+, with vibrant colours, deep blacks, and smooth scrolling thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re bingeing “To Kill A Monkey” or just checking JAMB results in bright daylight, your screen won’t let you down.

3. Performance: Fast, Smooth, No Drama

This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset and has 8GB of RAM. It’s an upgrade from the G99, though the jump isn't mind-blowing. However, performance is great, apps open quickly, switching between multiple apps is seamless, and CapCut video editing runs fast. Whether you’re scrolling through TikTok, replying to DMs, or hopping between Chrome tabs, the Hot 50 Pro Plus keeps up without hanging. Plus, it receives frequent software updates that boost its performance. Infinix has also promised an upgrade to Android 15 and 24 months of security patches. That’s rare at this price point.

4. Connectivity: Fast Internet on 4.5G

Compared to other phones in this price range, the Hot 50 Pro Plus delivers faster download and upload speeds. So if you’re always on IG Live or uploading content to TikTok, you need this smartphone. It also supports USB OTG, casting to a TV, and external accessories such as keyboards and storage drives.

5. Camera Test: Good Enough for Content Creators

Front camera: 13MP selfie cam — decent in good light, a bit soft in low light.

Rear camera: 50MP main sensor — surprisingly great for a budget device.

Shots in natural light are sharp with impressive detail. Low-light performance? Better than expected. There’s even 2K 30fps video recording from both the front and back cameras. The AI also steps in with features like: AI Eraser (remove unwanted people/objects),

AI Cutout (subject isolation like an iPhone),

AI Wallpaper Generator

Text tools (summarise, rewrite, and even interact with uploaded documents).

6. Gaming: Yes, It Can Handle the Heat

For all the mobile gamers out there, here's where this device punches above its weight: PUBG Mobile: Runs at HDR graphics and Ultra frame rate, butter-smooth with no lag or overheating.

Call of Duty Mobile: Runs at Medium graphics + High frame rate, decent, although not as optimised as PUBG.

Mobile Legends: Handles High graphics + Super frame rate like a champ The phone stays cool during extended gaming sessions, a rare feat for budget devices. Infinix used materials that keep internal temperatures low without needing fancy vapour chambers.

7. Battery Life and Charging: All-Day Energy

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus has a 5,000mAh battery, a solid spec for heavy users. This means that you are getting: 7–8 hours of screen-on time, even with moderate-to-heavy use

No heating issues

A full day of usage without power anxiety Charging time? Not the fastest, but acceptable. With the right charger, you can expect a full charge in around 2 hours.

8. Any Red Flags? Just One

Honestly, there aren’t many flaws. But if we had to nitpick: The screen scratches easily. So use a screen protector. It lacks IP water resistance, so keep it dry. The warranty doesn’t cover water damage. Apart from that, it’s hard to complain.

Read Also: The Best Android Phones Under ₦100,000 in Nigeria

9. Verdict: Is It Worth ₦250,000 in Nigeria?