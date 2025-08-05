Imad Eduso's latest collection, The Great Escape, is an array of statement pieces designed for the bold, sun-chasing woman. Most of these designs feature sheer textures, butterfly motifs, and shapes that convey freedom, softness, and the luxury of self-expression.

Here are our top picks from the drop, along with our suggestions on where to wear them.

1. Coco Bikini Set – Merlot

Price: ₦218,400

Shop Imad Eduso Sculpted in rich wine-toned double-stretch fabric and finished with fluttery hand-appliquéd butterflies, this bikini is part swimwear, part statement. It’s tailored for the poolside or beachfront; the gold ring hardware and quick-dry fabric make it both glamorous and functional. The sculpted fit flatters every curve while still keeping things tasteful. Where we'd wear it: A girls' trip to the beach or a private villa pool party somewhere expensive.

2. Isla Top & Isla Pants

Trousers : ₦138,300

Top : ₦196,500 Shop Imad Eduso Lightweight and sheer , this set pairs a button-down butterfly-appliquéd top with flowy mesh pants lined with shorts. It’s the kind of coordinated fit that takes you from the beach cover-up to a nice, casual, evening dinner without being out of place. It's dreamy and ethereal, like wearing a breeze. Where we'd wear it: On vacation or walking barefoot into a beach bonfire party.

3. Lori Dress

Price: ₦327,500

Shop Imad Eduso The Lori Dress, with its clean and crisp design with edgy cutouts and frayed ends, reinvents the white midi with just enough unexpected detail. It's structured yet breathable, casual but still dressed-up, and an outfit that doesn’t need much else to stand out. Absolutely complete in itself. Try pairing it with strappy heels and you're good to go. Where we'd wear it: A destination wedding or brunch with friends.

4. Ella Dress

Price: ₦262,000 Shop Imad Eduso This one is a juicy orange mini peppered dress with hand-sewn butterflies along the shoulders and hem. The Ella is a full-on fashion moment if you can discern well enough. The box neckline and structured bodice elevate it from cute to commanding. It's a look that photographs beautifully from every angle. Where we'd wear it: Your birthday dinner, a holiday party, or a festive night out in Lagos.

5. Dakar Dress

Price: ₦187,200

Shop Imad Eduso Close-fitting and sensuous, the Dakar dress is a figure-skimming midi with a draped cowl neck and crisscross back. A frankly, quite popular minimalist design that’s known but still delivers major impact. It’s what you wear when you want to keep things low-key sexy without trying too hard. Where we'd wear it: A date night or an evening wedding reception.

6. Labo Top Noir x Alaia Pants

Price: ₦669,500

Shop Imad Eduso The Labo Top’s tonal butterfly mesh pairs with wide-leg Alaia pants for an all-eyes-on-you entrance. All black, all structure. Sophisticated but not stiff, it’s a power look. Equal parts wearable and dramatic. Where we'd wear it: An art gallery opening or black-tie event with a modern twist.

7. Jojo Set

Price: ₦436,700

Shop Imad Eduso This two-piece set combines playful tailoring with class. The crop jacket and matching skirt give youth, confidence, and style. It’s for when you want to show up looking in control but still having fun. Where we’d wear it: A fashion industry event or a rooftop press launch.

8. Fay Skirt Set

Price: ₦407,600

Shop Imad Eduso The satin crop top and embellished midi skirt make this a set for rich girl elegance. The butterflies feel intentional, not loud. Thoughtfully placed, they represent growth. It’s graceful but far from boring. Where we'd wear it: A founder's keynote or a garden get-together.

9. Abeke Top x Adunni Pants – Lilac

Price: ₦633,200

Shop Imad Eduso This one is a rich lilac pairing that blends crisp tailoring with playful shine. The structured Abeke corset top balances the flow of the culotte-style Adunni pants, made from silk satin and hand-embellished with custom sequins. Functional enough for movement and styled monochrome for extra shine, this is how you subtly do standout. Where we’d wear it: A press thing, a creative panel talk, or a stylish day-to-night event.

10. Emma Dress

Price: ₦473,100

Shop Imad Eduso The corseted waist, mesh sleeves, and draped tassel effect of this midi make it a maximalist fashion piece. It’s an excellent green satin stunner that doesn’t come in low-key, but announces itself. If drama is the assignment, Emma delivers. Where we'd wear it: A gala, red carpet, or the kind of formal evening where you absolutely refuse to blend in.

11. Alaia Top

Price: ₦218,400

Shop Imad Eduso This is a charming, understated silk with an apron-style silhouette. The Alaia Top is a graceful nod to both structure and skin. The keyhole cutout and lace-up back give it quite an attraction. Pair it with tailored trousers or a longline skirt to bring out the balance. Where we'd wear it: Paired with a skirt to a low-lit dinner or with trousers to a panel talk we’re headlining.