Having tried waxing, shaving, and plucking, all of which resulted in complications, hair removal creams, particularly Veet, have proven to be a reliable solution for me. I have used Veet Hair Removal Cream for years and consider it a trusted product, despite a few drawbacks I will discuss later. Its formula dissolves hair beneath the skin’s surface, resulting in much softer regrowth.

Here's a guide on how to use this hair removal cream and a brief review based on my personal experience.

How To Use Veet Hair Removal Cream

Price: ₦8,500 Where to Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria

Before Full Application: Do a Patch Test Hair removal creams can sometimes cause skin reactions like redness and irritation. To ensure the product suits you, perform a patch test 24 hours before intended use. Instructions: Apply a small amount of the cream to the area you plan to treat.

Wait for 3 minutes.

Rinse the area thoroughly with water.

Observe the area for 24 hours for any signs of redness or irritation. Tips: Do not use the cream on other body parts if you experience adverse reactions such as redness, irritation, swelling, or pain.

If no irritation occurs, you can continue with the whole application.

Do not use the cream if the tube is damaged, as this may indicate the product is old or unsafe.

For Optimal Result: Prepare Your Skin Instructions: Begin by washing your skin thoroughly with soap and warm water. This is easiest after a shower, as it softens the hair and smooths the skin.

Gently pat your skin completely dry with a towel. Tips: Avoid rubbing or exfoliating your skin before applying the cream, as this can cause irritation and increase sensitivity to it.

Apply the Veet Hair Removal Cream Instructions: Dispense a quarter-sized amount of Veet cream.

Using the spatula provided, spread the cream uniformly over the skin area where hair removal is desired.

Add more if needed for complete coverage. Tips: Veet is suitable for legs, arms, underarms, and the bikini area. Due to potential severe irritation, you might want to avoid using it on the face, head, breasts, or genitals.

For sensitive skin, consider Veet's sensitive skin range, which is gentler. Available on Jumia for ₦7,500

Avoid applying to moles, scars, irritated, spotty, or sunburnt skin. Also, do not use on skin that has been shaved within the past 72 hours.

Let the cream work for 3 to 5 minutes Hair removal creams work by dissolving hair close to the follicle, allowing it to fall off the skin easily. Instructions: Apply the cream and set a timer for 3-5 minutes to allow it to work. Tips: Do not leave the cream on longer than recommended, as this may cause skin irritation.

If you feel any stinging or tingling sensations, immediately remove the cream and rinse the area thoroughly with water.

Use the spatula to scrape the cream off gently. Instructions: Using the spatula provided, gently scrape the Veet hair removal cream off your skin.

Ensure you move against the direction of hair growth.

You should see the hair easily come away with the cream Tips: If the spatula feels too rough, a soft sponge or washcloth will work better to remove the cream.

Wash the cream off your skin with warm water. Instructions: After the application time, rinse Veet off in the shower. This will help remove any remaining cream and stray hairs. Tips: Ensure the water is warm, not hot, to prevent skin irritation.

Aftercare Routine Instructions: After using Veet hair removal cream: Gently pat the treated area dry with a soft towel (microfiber if a cotton towel is too rough due to tenderness).

Wait at least 72 hours before the next cream application to minimise irritation.

Apply a fragrance-free moisturiser if your skin feels dry or itchy. Tips: Due to increased skin sensitivity, avoid applying antiperspirant or perfume and sunbathing for 24 hours after hair removal.

What I Love About the Veet Hair Removal Cream

This product works for me. I experience regrowth only after about five days, and because the new hair isn't coarse, I can comfortably go for two weeks between applications.

I recommend this product for its easy application and minimal waiting time. More importantly, I've never experienced any burning or skin irritation. My skin feels soft and smooth after each use. This is a product I might keep using consistently for years to come.

What I Do Not Love About the Veet Hair Removal Cream

Veet hair removal cream contains chemicals that can react with sunlight, potentially darkening skin, particularly darker skin tones. Some WikiHow users have reported underarm darkening after use